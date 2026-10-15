Chick-fil-A CEO faces backlash after LGBTQ interview question

The Brief CEO Andrew Cathy was asked about the Atlanta-based chain’s position on LGBTQ rights during an interview on NBC’s "Today." Cathy emphasized hospitality and welcoming customers but did not directly state the company’s position on equal rights. Former "Today" anchor Katie Couric criticized his response, while some social media users said host Craig Melvin’s questions were unfair.



Chick-fil-A CEO Andrew Cathy is facing criticism after an interview about the company’s position on LGBTQ rights aired Wednesday on NBC’s "Today."

Chick-fil-A is headquartered in Atlanta.

What we know:

Co-anchor Craig Melvin asked Cathy about the company’s official position on equal rights and its past controversies.

"We’re focused on hospitality, serving great-tasting food, and great service," Cathy said.

Asked how he would respond to people who had protested the chain over concerns about its support for the LGBTQ community, Cathy said, "Everybody that’s willing to walk in the door, they’re welcome to come eat with us. We would love to give them a great-tasting sandwich and great hospitality."

Cathy emphasized that customers are welcome, but did not directly state the company’s position on LGBTQ rights. The interview was his first broadcast interview as CEO, according to published reports.

Company’s history draws renewed attention

The backstory:

Melvin brought up the controversy from 2012, when Cathy’s father, then-CEO Dan Cathy, publicly expressed support for "traditional marriage."

His remarks prompted protests and boycotts. The company also faced criticism over donations to Christian organizations accused by LGBTQ advocates of opposing LGBTQ rights.

Chick-fil-A later changed its charitable giving priorities, saying it would focus on causes including education, homelessness and hunger. The company’s current corporate policies prohibit employment discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity, according to FOX Business.

Reactions split online

The interview drew criticism from several celebrities and others in the comments on a "Today" Instagram post.

Former host Katie Couric called Cathy’s response "A non answer answer" and suggested Melvin ask whether Cathy agreed with his father’s 2012 remarks.

Katie Couric comment on Chik-fil-A interview (Source: Instagram)

Ross Mathews said Cathy was "too chicken to answer directly," while Valerie Bertinelli said she had never tried Chick-fil-A and had no plans to after watching the interview.

Willam urged fans not to eat there, and Chelsea Handler responded, "No thank you."

OTHER RECENT CHICK-FIL-A STORIES