Chicago businessman to donate $200K worth of gas Thursday
CHICAGO - Chicago businessman Willie Wilson is donating $200,000 worth of gas across the city Thursday.
Wilson said he is hoping to alleviate some of the pain Chicagoans are experiencing due to high fuel prices.
Participating gas stations will give away free gas on March 17 beginning at 7 a.m.
The giveaway will last until the $200,000 is exhausted.
DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS
Gas stations participating in this giveaway will also be lowering their gas prices to be able to serve more vehicles. The first cars in line will get $50 worth of gas each at prices roughly 25% lower than average.
Wilson said he expects to fill up 4,000 to 5,000 cars and plans to do one or two more gas giveaways this year.
Below is a list of participating gas stations:
1. Amstar
368 E Garfield Blvd
Chicago, IL 60615
2. Citgo
9155 S Stony Island
Chicago, IL 60617
3. Marathon
1839 E 95th Street
Chicago, IL 60617
4. Citgo
1345 N Pulaski
Chicago, IL 60651
5. Gulf
9901 S Halsted St
Chicago IL 60628
6. Mobil
2800 S Kedzie Ave
Chicago. IL 60623
7. Amoco
7201 N Clark St
Chicago. IL 60626
8. BP
4359 N Pulaski Rd
Chicago, IL 60641
9. Marathon
340 Sacramento Blvd
Chicago, IL 60612
10. Falcon
43 North Homan
Advertisement
Chicago, IL 60624