Chemical fire displaces multiple families at NW Atlanta apartments

Multiple families were forced to evacuate from their homes after a chemical fire broke out at a northwest Atlanta apartment complex.

The fire happened late Wednesday night at the complex on the 2400 block of Coronet Way.

What we know:

Firefighters told residents that a chemical fire broke out in the building's basement.

Crews evacuated at least eight families, but thankfully, no one was hurt.

What they're saying:

Resident TJ McLendon said he was at work when he got a phone call that his building was on fire.

He said he was sent video on Facetime of smoke pouring out of the building.

"When I got home there was probably like 12, 13, 14 fire trucks out here, and they were doing what they were supposed to do," he said.

McLendon said he was told that the building had to be evacuated for days due to the nature of the fire.

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.