Chef Andrew Cacioppo brings Taste of Atlanta dish to GDA

Chef Andrew Cacioppo from Brezza Cucina talks Taste of Atlanta on Good Day: The 18th annual Taste of Atlanta begins today at the Historic Fourth Ward Park. It runs all weekend and features more than 100 local restaurants. One of those is Brezza Cucina. Executive Chef Andrew Cacioppo joins stops by Good Day Atlanta with a fall vegetable salad recipe that will be featured at the festival. For more information on Brezza Cucina click here. For today's recipe see below.

Brezza Cucina's Roasted Fall Vegetable Salad For the vegetables:

1 Sweet Potato, cut into bite size pieces

1 Delicata Squash, cut in half lengthwise, seeds remove & sliced

1 Caulifower, cut into bite size pieces, including the stem

For the salad:

Arugula, 1 handful

1 c Pine Nuts or Pumpkin Seeds, toasted

2 c Maple Herb Vinaigrette

Preheat the oven to 375 degrees.

In a large mixing bowl, add the sweet potato, drizzle with a small amount of olive oil and season with salt, tossing together to evenly coat the potato pieces. Spread onto a baking sheet in a even layer and place in the oven.

Cook for 10 minutes, or until fork tender. Remove from the oven and let cool completely.

Continue step 3 with the other vegetables. You can roast all of the vegetables at the same time, but don’t’ mix them together. Each vegetable is different and will require different cook times. If you mix them before cooking, you will end up with some mushy vegetables and some raw ones.

Once all vegetables are cooled, combine in a bowl, drizzle with some Maple Herb Vinaigrette, add pine nuts and arugula, toss together, taste, adjust seasoning, then serve.