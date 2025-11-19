Chattooga County woman dies in house fire, coroner says

The Brief Woman dies in Maryland Drive house fire despite rapid rescue attempt Fire crews cut into home to reach victim; foul play not suspected Fourth fire fatality in Chattooga County this year, officials urge heating safety



A woman died Tuesday morning in a structure fire in Chattooga County, according to the county coroner.

What we know:

The Chattooga County Coroner’s Office said 43-year-old Bobbie Marie Blackmon was pronounced dead at the scene after firefighters pulled her from a burning home on Maryland Drive. A neighbor called 911 at 10:17 a.m. to report the fire and possible entrapment.

Fire crews from Summerville, Trion and Hays State Prison arrived within minutes, made an aggressive search and cut through the side of the building to reach the victim, according to a press release. Despite their rescue efforts and treatment by Atrium Floyd EMS, Blackmon did not survive.

Chaplain Joel Smith and county EMA officials responded to support the family, and the Georgia State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause. Authorities say foul play is not suspected.

What's next:

The coroner said Blackmon’s body will be taken to the GBI Medical Examiner’s Office for further examination.

Big picture view:

This marks the county’s fourth fire-related death of 2025. Coroner Jeremy McElhaney urged residents to use caution with heaters and fireplaces as colder weather approaches.