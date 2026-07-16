Chatsworth man arrested after trying to meet 14-year-old for sex: sheriff

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The Brief Shawn Ridner, of Chatsworth, was taken into custody on July 16, 2026, following an operation by Special Victims Unit detectives. Ridner faces a severe felony charge of sexual exploitation of children under Georgia law. Sheriff Darren Pierce praised the agency's newly established Special Victims Unit (SVU) for its quick work in removing a suspected predator from local streets.



Detectives with the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office have arrested a Chatsworth man following an undercover operation targeting child predators.

Authorities say the suspect, Shawn Ridner was attempting to arrange a meeting with a 14-year-old child for indecent purposes. He reportedly used unspecified communication channels to coordinate a physical meeting with a juvenile he believed to be 14-years-old.

According to the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office, the arrest marked the conclusion of an targeted investigation by the agency's Special Victims Unit.

"We will find you, and you will be held accountable," Whitfield County Sheriff Pierce warned. "We will not allow innocent and vulnerable citizens of this county to be victimized."

Ridner was charged with sexual exploitation of children and taken into custody.