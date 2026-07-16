Chatsworth man arrested after trying to meet 14-year-old for sex: sheriff
WHITFIELD COUNTY, Ga. - Detectives with the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office have arrested a Chatsworth man following an undercover operation targeting child predators.
Authorities say the suspect, Shawn Ridner was attempting to arrange a meeting with a 14-year-old child for indecent purposes. He reportedly used unspecified communication channels to coordinate a physical meeting with a juvenile he believed to be 14-years-old.
According to the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office, the arrest marked the conclusion of an targeted investigation by the agency's Special Victims Unit.
"We will find you, and you will be held accountable," Whitfield County Sheriff Pierce warned. "We will not allow innocent and vulnerable citizens of this county to be victimized."
Ridner was charged with sexual exploitation of children and taken into custody.
The Source: Information for this story was taken from a news release by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office.