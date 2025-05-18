Chamblee fundraiser highlights the emotional and financial struggles of pediatric cancer

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Reisdent came out to help battle childhood cancer for "Hops for Hope" at Hopstix Brewery in Chamblee on May 18, 2025. (FOX 5)

Supporters gathered Sunday afternoon at Hopstix Brewery in Chamblee for "Hops for Hope," a community fundraiser honoring 6-year-old Sebastian "Sebi" Tran’s two-year remission from CNS Neuroblastoma, a rare and aggressive pediatric brain tumor.

The event marked Brain Cancer Awareness Month and raised funds for the SebiStrong Foundation, which Sebi’s family launched to assist others navigating the hardships of childhood cancer.

Diagnosed at age three, Sebi underwent brain surgery, chemotherapy, and months of therapy to relearn basic functions like walking and talking. His recovery story has become a symbol of resilience, and his family’s foundation now provides services such as hospital care kits, "Warrior Wagons," and financial support for affected families.

"Three years ago, my son was diagnosed with brain cancer," said Sarah Tran, Sebi’s mother and founder of the SebiStrong Foundation. "You try to find meaning in it, and for us, that meant giving back. We’ve been providing care packages and meals to families staying in hospitals, and financial assistance too."

Tran emphasized the toll pediatric cancer takes on families, both emotionally and financially. "It has a huge financial burden, too. Most parents have to stop working during treatment," she said. "So it’s important to think about financial ways to support these families."

The fundraiser drew supporters from across Chamblee and Brookhaven, offering an afternoon of community connection while raising awareness about an illness that affects roughly one in 285 children before the age of 20.