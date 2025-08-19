CFP talks expansion at Atlanta season kickoff luncheon

The Brief The College Football Hall of Fame hosted the annual "Kick-Off to Playoff" luncheon, spotlighting Atlanta’s Peach Bowl as a CFP semifinal this season. CFP executive director Rich Clark confirmed the playoff will remain at 12 teams in 2024 but said expansion to 14, 16, or even 24–28 teams is being discussed for future years. Peach Bowl CEO and president Gary Stokan announced plans to retire in 2026 after decades of shaping Atlanta’s college sports landscape.



College football fans are gearing up for another thrilling season — and Atlanta helped kick things off in style with a special luncheon at the College Football Hall of Fame.

What we know:

The annual "Kick-Off to Playoff" event welcomed top executives and sports leaders to preview what’s ahead, especially with this year’s Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl serving as a College Football Playoff semifinal.

What they're saying:

Rich Clark, executive director of the College Football Playoff, confirmed the postseason will once again feature 12 teams this year, but said expansion talks are already heating up for future seasons. Options on the table include 14-, 16-, 24-, and even 28-team formats as leaders weigh the sport’s rapid growth.

"Going forward after next year, we’re still looking at options," Clark said. "We have to look at all possibilities."

What's next:

The luncheon also included a major announcement from Peach Bowl, Inc. — longtime CEO and president Gary Stokan will retire in 2026, capping off a decorated career that helped cement Atlanta as a capital of college football.