Central Bucks schools reopen Monday after students, staff test negative for coronavirus

Officials announced the reopening of all Central Bucks schools Monday, March 9, 2020, after staff and children who came in contact with a coronavirus patient tested negative.

Possible exposure to the coronavirus caused five schools to close in the Central Bucks School District on Friday.

Superintendent Dr. John Kopicki ordered Butler, CB South, Titus, Tohickon and Tamanend closed Friday as a precaution against the spread of COVID-19.

The decision came after health officials learned that a person from Maryland who tested positive for COVID-19 attended a recent gathering at a residence in Bucks County.

A small number of people who came in contact with the person at the event tested negative, officials said Friday night.

Deep cleaning of all Central Bucks School buildings began Friday afternoon immediately following the closing of schools and continued throughout the weekend. In addition, all buses were to be cleaned and disinfected.

