Celebrating the 50th anniversary of golfing on the moon

Saturday marks the 50th anniversary of the moon turning into a driving range.

On Feb. 6, 1971, astronaut Alan Shepard took his first swing during the Apollo 14 mission.

The golf club Shepard had was made from a rod used to gather samples of moondust.

Shepard says he had it modified to hold the end of a six iron.

The legendary golf club now sits inside the USGA Golf Museum in New Jersey.

