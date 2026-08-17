Celebrating National Thrift Shop Day at Atlanta’s Out of the Closet

The Brief Out of the Closet Thrift Store opened in Atlanta a decade ago and is now located at the Ansley Square Shopping Center. The concept for Out of the Closet dates back to 1990, when it was created to help raise funds and awareness for the nonprofit AIDS Healthcare Foundation. According to the thrift store’s website, 96 cents of every dollar spent at the store goes to life-saving HIV care and services.



It’s National Thrift Shop Day, and we’re celebrating with a shopping trip to one of Metro Atlanta’s favorite budget-friendly boutiques.

We’re talking about Out of the Closet Thrift Store, which opened in Atlanta a decade ago and is now located at the Ansley Square Shopping Center (1512 Piedmont Avenue Northeast). Out of the Closet comes highly recommended by our very own bargain queen, "Portia" host Portia Bruner, who knows a thing or two about putting together chic, upscale looks while saving money. And best of all, shopping at Out of the Closet doesn’t just save shoppers money…it also raises money for AIDS Healthcare Foundation’s HIV prevention and treatment services.

The concept for Out of the Closet dates back to 1990, when it was created to help raise funds and awareness for the nonprofit AIDS Healthcare Foundation. According to the thrift store’s website, 96 cents of every dollar spent at the store goes to life-saving HIV care and services. Today, there are locations in cities across the country, including Chicago, Miami, Los Angeles, and Orlando.

Donations to Out of the Closet are accepted both in-store and by scheduled pick-up, and accepted items include clothing, kitchenware, books, home decor, and some furniture. Store hours at Ansley are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. For more information on Out of the Closet, click here.