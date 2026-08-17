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Celebrating National Thrift Shop Day at Atlanta’s Out of the Closet

By
FOX 5 Atlanta
Good Day Atlanta
Published August 17, 2026 12:06 PM EDT
Published August 17, 2026 12:06 PM EDT
Paul visits Out of the Closet for National Thrift Shop Day
Paul visits Out of the Closet for National Thrift Shop Day

Paul visits Out of the Closet for National Thrift Shop Day

Aug. 17 is National Thrift Shop Day and Good Day Atlanta' s Paul Milliken visited Out of the Closet thrift store. 

The Brief

    • Out of the Closet Thrift Store opened in Atlanta a decade ago and is now located at the Ansley Square Shopping Center.
    • The concept for Out of the Closet dates back to 1990, when it was created to help raise funds and awareness for the nonprofit AIDS Healthcare Foundation.
    • According to the thrift store’s website, 96 cents of every dollar spent at the store goes to life-saving HIV care and services.

ATLANTA, Ga. - It’s National Thrift Shop Day, and we’re celebrating with a shopping trip to one of Metro Atlanta’s favorite budget-friendly boutiques.

We’re talking about Out of the Closet Thrift Store, which opened in Atlanta a decade ago and is now located at the Ansley Square Shopping Center (1512 Piedmont Avenue Northeast). Out of the Closet comes highly recommended by our very own bargain queen, "Portia" host Portia Bruner, who knows a thing or two about putting together chic, upscale looks while saving money. And best of all, shopping at Out of the Closet doesn’t just save shoppers money…it also raises money for AIDS Healthcare Foundation’s HIV prevention and treatment services.

The concept for Out of the Closet dates back to 1990, when it was created to help raise funds and awareness for the nonprofit AIDS Healthcare Foundation. According to the thrift store’s website, 96 cents of every dollar spent at the store goes to life-saving HIV care and services. Today, there are locations in cities across the country, including Chicago, Miami, Los Angeles, and Orlando.

Celebrating National Thrift Shop Day
Celebrating National Thrift Shop Day

Celebrating National Thrift Shop Day

Today is National Thrift Shop Day and Good Day's Paul Milliken takes us to a very popular thrift store in metro Atlanta. 

Donations to Out of the Closet are accepted both in-store and by scheduled pick-up, and accepted items include clothing, kitchenware, books, home decor, and some furniture. Store hours at Ansley are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. For more information on Out of the Closet, click here

The Source: Information for this story comes from the Out of the Closet website and original reporting by Good Day Atlanta's Paul Milliken.

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