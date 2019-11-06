Catoosa County deputies searching for missing 28-year-old woman

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Kelly Ann Mcinnes (Catoosa County Sheriff’s Office) From: Facebook

Deputies Catoosa County are searching for a missing 28-year-old woman.

Kelly Ann Mcinnes was last seen driving a 2019 Hyundai Tucson with Florida tag 28EET.

Deputies describe Mcinnes as being 5-feet-5-inches tall, weighing about 127 pounds, with blonde hair, and hazel eyes.

Anyone who sees Mcinnes should call 911 immediately. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Detective Clay Thompson with the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 935-2424.