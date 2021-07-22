Catching up with 'Hamilton' star Warren Egypt Franklin

Atlanta audiences have waited a long, long time for the Broadway blockbuster "Hamilton" to return to the Fox Theatre. And when the stage sensation finally opens at the historic theatre next month, there’s little doubt Warren Egypt Franklin will earn standing ovations every night.

Warren Egypt Franklin returns to the role of a lifetime — or, rather, two roles, as Lafayette and Thomas Jefferson — in the national touring company of "Hamilton," which takes over the Fox Theatre from Aug. 22 through Sept. 26. The Ohio-native was cast in the show just before graduating college and says he’s as ready to return to the show as audiences are to see it.

"I have not touched the stage to do Hamilton since March of 2020, so I think we are all ready; it is long overdue," says Franklin. "We haven't been on stage in a year and a half, and I hope Atlanta is ready for us! It's going to be amazing."

But Atlanta audiences will have a chance to see the actor before he arrives in town, thanks to a featured role on the Freeform hit "Grown-ish." Franklin appears beginning in the third episode of the fourth season, airing tonight.

"He is a junior Cal-U student," says Franklin of the role. "He is on the track team; he's an amazing person but he took some time off the track team last year to work on his mental health and to get everything together with mental health. And I think the great thing about 'Grown-ish' and where TV is going now, we're focusing on Black mental health and we're also focusing on mental health with athletes."

"Grown-ish" airs on Freeform Thursday nights at 8 p.m. — and for more information about the upcoming Atlanta engagement of "Hamilton," click here.

