Casting Call: Stories for talk shows, casting for Georgia film

This week’s "Casting Call with Tess Hammock" features a new talk show in search of real-life stories of forgiveness and reconnection, extras for All the Sinner’s Bleed, and a teaching position at Georgia Southern University. There’s also a January workshop from the Atlanta Film Society for filmmakers working on a budget.

Talk ShowCasting: Real people looking for emotional healing, honest conversations, and second chances — giving participants a chance to share their journey and reunite on camera.Who: Any gender, any ethnicity, ages 18+, must be Atlanta residents.Filming: TBDSubmission info:Email: CordellCaponeCasting@gmail.comSubject line: RECONNECTSummary of your storyWho you are hoping to reconnect withWhy the reconnection is importantRecent photoShort video explaining your storyContact information

All the Sinner’s BleedCasting: Men and women to portray news crews, producers, reporters, cameramen, photographers, and boom operators.Who: All ethnicities, ages 20 and over.Filming:Jan. 8–10 in ConyersJan. 22 in JonesboroPaidSubmission info:Email: Extras@RoseLockeCasting.comSubject line: EMERGENCY NEWS CREWSSend 3 photos (headshot, dated selfie, and full body)Include age, height, weight, and all contact inf

