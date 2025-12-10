Expand / Collapse search

Casting Call: Stories for talk shows, casting for Georgia film

By Tess Hammock / FOX 5 Contributor
Published  December 10, 2025 6:43am EST
ATLANTA - This week’s "Casting Call with Tess Hammock" features a new talk show in search of real-life stories of forgiveness and reconnection, extras for All the Sinner’s Bleed, and a teaching position at Georgia Southern University. There’s also a January workshop from the Atlanta Film Society for filmmakers working on a budget.

🎬 BACKGROUND / EXTRAS

  • Talk ShowCasting: Real people looking for emotional healing, honest conversations, and second chances — giving participants a chance to share their journey and reunite on camera.Who: Any gender, any ethnicity, ages 18+, must be Atlanta residents.Filming: TBDSubmission info:Email: CordellCaponeCasting@gmail.comSubject line: RECONNECTSummary of your storyWho you are hoping to reconnect withWhy the reconnection is importantRecent photoShort video explaining your storyContact information
  • All the Sinner’s BleedCasting: Men and women to portray news crews, producers, reporters, cameramen, photographers, and boom operators.Who: All ethnicities, ages 20 and over.Filming:Jan. 8–10 in ConyersJan. 22 in JonesboroPaidSubmission info:Email: Extras@RoseLockeCasting.comSubject line: EMERGENCY NEWS CREWSSend 3 photos (headshot, dated selfie, and full body)Include age, height, weight, and all contact inf
💼 JOBS

  • Temporary Faculty – Theatre and Film
  • Organization: Georgia Southern University
  • Duties:Teach undergraduate courses covering various aspects of communication, multimedia, film, and theatre productionOption to teach graduate-level courses focused on professional communication and leadershipTeach in a variety of classroom styles (remote, hybrid, and in-person)
  • Teach undergraduate courses covering various aspects of communication, multimedia, film, and theatre production
  • Option to teach graduate-level courses focused on professional communication and leadership
  • Teach in a variety of classroom styles (remote, hybrid, and in-person)
  • Requirements:Master’s degree in Theatre, Film, or a related field with at least 18 graduate semester hours in Theatre/Film StudiesClassroom instruction experience in higher education
  • Master’s degree in Theatre, Film, or a related field with at least 18 graduate semester hours in Theatre/Film Studies
  • Classroom instruction experience in higher education
  • For questions: Email psears@georgiasouthern.edu
  • To apply: https://tinyurl.com/GaSouthernTemp

☕ EXTRAS / EVENTS / NETWORKING

  • One Person Film Crew: Telling Stories Fast, Cheap, and WellWhen: Jan. 31, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.Where: Tara Theatre, 2345 Cheshire Bridge Road NE, Atlanta, GA 30324What: A hands-on workshop presented by the Atlanta Film Society covering:How to make a movie as a one-person crewPlanning your shootShooting techniquesEditing your fileSharing the final cutRegister: https://www.atlantafilmsociety.org/
  • When: Jan. 31, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.
  • Where: Tara Theatre, 2345 Cheshire Bridge Road NE, Atlanta, GA 30324
  • What: A hands-on workshop presented by the Atlanta Film Society covering:How to make a movie as a one-person crewPlanning your shootShooting techniquesEditing your fileSharing the final cut
  • How to make a movie as a one-person crew
  • Planning your shoot
  • Shooting techniques
  • Editing your file
  • Sharing the final cut
  • Register: https://www.atlantafilmsociety.org/

🦉Wisdom from Tess

  • How to Make the Most of December/DowntimeUpdate casting profilesPractice cold readsBuild your 2026 vision boardChoose one acting skill to master in 2026Learn how to write a scriptCelebrate your 2025 wins
  • Update casting profiles
  • Practice cold reads
  • Build your 2026 vision board
  • Choose one acting skill to master in 2026
  • Learn how to write a script
  • Celebrate your 2025 wins

The Source: This is a FOX 5 Atlanta original report with all information coming from Tess Hammock. 

