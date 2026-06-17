Casting Call: Netflix's 'Free Bert', Talbot Pines
ATLANTA - Film and television crews are filling up production schedules across Georgia this summer, bringing a wave of new employment opportunities to local actors and theater technicians.
🎬 BACKGROUND / EXTRAS
1. Project: Talbot Pines
Casting: Caucasian Woman, ages 40s-50s, strong character look
Filming: July 8, 9, 13, 14 & 15 in Porterdale and Monticello
Rate: PAID
Apply at: https://tinyurl.com/CastingCallTalbotPines
2. Project: Netflix Free Bert S2
Casting: Upscale Dive Bar
Bartender: male, any ethnicity, ages 50-65
Waitress: female, any ethnicity, ages 50-65
Patrons: any gender, any ethnicity, ages 40-70
Filming: July 29 and 30th in Atlanta
Rate: PAID
Submission info: First & Last Name, Phone Number, Email Address, Height, Weight, Current City/State, Confirm Date Availability, 2 recent pics
Email: FreeBertS2Casting@gmail.com
Subject: DIVE BAR AVAILABLE
3. Project: On a Bell
Casting: Look-a-likes for Steve Buscemi, Doug Jones, Dermot Mulroney
Filming: Sunday June 21 in Atlanta
Rate: PAID
Apply here: https://tinyurl.com/CastingCallLook
💼JOBS
Position: Seasonal Production Technician I - Part-time
Organization: Georgia Aquarium
Job Duties:
Assist in daily operation and maintenance of all aspects of lighting/electrics production for the theatre, production and special events.
Operate a follow spot for presentations, rehearsals and special events as required.
Support all other production departments as needed, to include, but not be limited to, wardrobe props, scenery and audio/visual.
Operate as a Stagehand/Production Assistant as needed.
More...
Qualifications:
Minimum (2) years' experience in live entertainment and theatrical/special event production
Possess basic knowledge of all live entertainment, theatrical and special event production and operations.
Possess basic knowledge of the operation and maintenance of theatrical lighting systems, conventional and automated/intelligent lights, follow spots, lighting computers and lighting systems and basic programming and training
More...
Apply at: https://tinyurl.com/CastingCallDolphin
NEWS / EVENTS / NETWORKING
Event: A Small Town Christmas
What:
Celebration of Christmas movie stars: Chad Michael Murray, Ryan Peavey, Jesse Metcalf, and more...
Themed bingo and trivia
Celebrity Panels
Craft area
More...
When: July 24-26
Where: Dahlonega
Get tickets at: https://christmasinasmalltown.com/
The Source: Information in this article came from FOX 5 Contributor Tess Hammock.