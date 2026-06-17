Casting Call: Netflix's 'Free Bert', Talbot Pines

Film and television crews are filling up production schedules across Georgia this summer, bringing a wave of new employment opportunities to local actors and theater technicians.

🎬 BACKGROUND / EXTRAS

1. Project: Talbot Pines

Casting: Caucasian Woman, ages 40s-50s, strong character look

Filming: July 8, 9, 13, 14 & 15 in Porterdale and Monticello

Rate: PAID

Apply at: https://tinyurl.com/CastingCallTalbotPines

2. Project: Netflix Free Bert S2

Casting: Upscale Dive Bar

Bartender: male, any ethnicity, ages 50-65

Waitress: female, any ethnicity, ages 50-65

Patrons: any gender, any ethnicity, ages 40-70

Filming: July 29 and 30th in Atlanta

Rate: PAID

Submission info: First & Last Name, Phone Number, Email Address, Height, Weight, Current City/State, Confirm Date Availability, 2 recent pics

Email: FreeBertS2Casting@gmail.com

Subject: DIVE BAR AVAILABLE

3. Project: On a Bell

Casting: Look-a-likes for Steve Buscemi, Doug Jones, Dermot Mulroney

Filming: Sunday June 21 in Atlanta

Rate: PAID

Apply here: https://tinyurl.com/CastingCallLook

💼JOBS

Position: Seasonal Production Technician I - Part-time

Organization: Georgia Aquarium

Job Duties:

Assist in daily operation and maintenance of all aspects of lighting/electrics production for the theatre, production and special events.

Operate a follow spot for presentations, rehearsals and special events as required.

Support all other production departments as needed, to include, but not be limited to, wardrobe props, scenery and audio/visual.

Operate as a Stagehand/Production Assistant as needed.

More...

Qualifications:

Minimum (2) years' experience in live entertainment and theatrical/special event production

Possess basic knowledge of all live entertainment, theatrical and special event production and operations.

Possess basic knowledge of the operation and maintenance of theatrical lighting systems, conventional and automated/intelligent lights, follow spots, lighting computers and lighting systems and basic programming and training

More...

Apply at: https://tinyurl.com/CastingCallDolphin

NEWS / EVENTS / NETWORKING

Event: A Small Town Christmas

What:

Celebration of Christmas movie stars: Chad Michael Murray, Ryan Peavey, Jesse Metcalf, and more...

Themed bingo and trivia

Celebrity Panels

Craft area

More...

When: July 24-26

Where: Dahlonega

Get tickets at: https://christmasinasmalltown.com/