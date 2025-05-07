Casting Call for May 7, 2025: Extra and acting roles in metro Atlanta

Atlanta movie and TV productions are looking to cast roles in the next few weeks, and entertainment insider Tess Hammock has the scoop.

Here are the productions Hammock shared on Good Day Atlanta that are looking for on-screen and behind-the-scenes talent.

Background/Extras Casting Call

Project: Unnamed Tyler Perry Studios Production

Casting: Actors to portray neighbors, neighbors with cars, and thugs: any gender, any ethnicity, ages 18+

Filming: May 15

Submission info: Name, contact info, height, age and date of birth, sizes, any visible tattoos and locations, two recent pictures, and make, model, and year of car to Sistasextras@gmail.com with the subjects: "NEIGHBORHOOD BG 5/15," "NEIGHBORHOOD BG W/CAR 5/15," or "THUGS 5/15"

Project: "Judgement Day" from Amazon Prime

Casting: Stand-in - Caucasian, female, height: 5’3, sandy blonde hair, age: 20s to 30s \

Filming: May 12

Submission Info: Send recent pictures, age, height, weight, contact info, and any stand-in experience to JDayExtras@gmail.com with the subject "Stand In"

Project: "D. St. Louis" - HBO Series

Casting: Boys and girls with dancing experience, any ethnicity, ages 9 to 12

Filming: May 23 in Dunwoody

Submission info: Three pictures (dated selfie), age, height, weight, and all contact info to Extras@RoseLockeCasting.com with the subject "JAZZ HANDS"

Jobs

Position: Technical Producer, Games Company at Netflix (remote)

Duties:

Convert the Games Studios strategy into actionable deliverables as innovation and foundational development projects.

Define requirements that meet the needs of game teams and Product & Technology while driving towards long-term strategic goals

Work with Product & Technology to define and project needs ahead of potential game adoption

Requirements:

Detailed knowledge of game development, game engines and tools, and game development best practices

Knowledgeable of engineering principles, terminology and game architecture

Familiarity with project and task management tools such as JIRA

Preferred experience with a games platform service such as PSN, Xbox Live or Battle.net

Minimum 5+ years experience in game development or technology with a strong understanding of platform development and common game tools

Apply at explore.jobs.netflix.net

News/Networking/Events

1. The Atlanta Micro Short Film Festival is taking place on Saturday, May 10 at the Limelight Theater. The event will feature Micro Shorts screenings and an award ceremony, networking experience, a red carpet, and an afterparty Get tickets and learn more at: https://microshortfilmfest.com/

2. The Greenhouse Creative Coffee Meet-Up is Saturday, May 17 from 10 a.m. to noon at East Pole Coffee Company on Ottley Drive. It's a free monthly meet-up for creatives to share ideas, build community, and have fun over cups of coffee. For more information, call (910) 331-0620.

3. Animation Summit is taking place on May 21 from 5 to 9 p.m. at the Georgia World Congress Center. The event features panels, workshops, tutorials, portfolio reviews, networking, and animation viewings. Get early bird tickets and gain access to MomoCon on May 22 at https://www.animationsummit.live/tickets