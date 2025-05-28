Casting Call for May 28, 2025: Extra and acting roles in metro Atlanta
ATLANTA - Atlanta movie and TV productions are looking to cast roles in the next few weeks, and entertainment insider Tess Hammock has the scoop.
Here are the productions Hammock shared on Good Day Atlanta that are looking for on-screen and behind-the-scenes talent.
Background/Extras Casting Call
1. Project: Dentistry Commercial
- Casting: Invisalign/braces-wearers, any gender, any ethnicity, ages 15-30 (speaking role)
- Filming: June 2 in Newnan
- Submission info: Name, current photos (photos should depict your current look and smile ), age/height/weight, sizes, If submitting for Invisalign - please state if you are a current or past user (if past, please state how long ago), acting resume/demo reel (not required), location (city, state), to setLifeindie@gmail.com with the subject "INVISALIGN or BRACES"
2. Project: "A Husband’s Revenge" (Independent Film)
- Casting: Multiple Roles, any gender, any ethnicity, any age
- Filming: Now through June 7 in multiple locations
- Apply at Apply.CastingAllTalent.com
3. Project: ESPN College GameDay
- Casting: 6'4" Caucasian male, 5'6" Caucasian male, 5'10" African American male, 6'1" Caucasian male
- Filming: Tuesday, June 3 in Atlanta
- Apply at Apply.CastingAllTalent.com
4. Project: "The Life and Deaths of Wilson Shedd" (Directed by Tim Blake Nelson)
- Casting: African American men and women, ages 18-80
- Filming: May 30 in Columbus
- Submission info: Recent photo and all contact info to ColumbusGAextras@gmail.com with the subject "FRIENDS AND FAMILY"
Jobs
Position: Senior Content Producer at Georgia Power Economic Development (Full-Time, In Office)
Duties:
- Expert in all things content marketing – social, web, and digital and The Georgia Experience Center (GEC).
- Proactively find and develop ideas for compelling written and visual content.
- Write and curate stories that are optimized for search and user experience.
- Position the team as experts in their fields by creating content that connects with our audiences.
Qualifications:
- At least 3 to 6 years’ experience developing content for a brand.
- Professional experience copywriting.
- An understanding of SEO, content development, distribution, and measurement.
- An understanding of best practices of social media channels, including which content and approaches work on each.
- Experience with a content management system.
- The proven ability to create content that draws an audience.
To apply go to https://southerncompany.jobs/
News/Networking/Events
Sketchy Business ATL
- What: A night of comedy & industry networking, brought to you live from the Shipyard stage
- When: Submissions due May 31
- Where: Trilith Studios
How: Submit comedy sketches or short films.
For Sketches:
- Script length no longer than six pages (not including title page)
- Sketches should not have more than four characters and one location/setting
- Sketches must time out to be no longer than 3-5 minutes in length, when performed
- Content of sketch must be age-appropriate for all ages (equivalent of a PG rating)
For Short Films:
- Be funny! (of course)
- All short films must be no longer than 5 minutes in length
- Content of short films must be age-appropriate for all ages (equivalent of a PG rating)
Go to https://trilithinstitute.org/opportunities-for-creators to learn more and submit
PA Academy - Atlanta Film Society
- Dates: Sat, Jun 7 and Sun, Jun 8 from 8 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. (minus 30-minute catered lunch)
- Location: Electric Owl Studios
- Price: $250 for non-members
What you’ll learn:
- Production terminology and paperwork
- Film crew titles, job descriptions, and hierarchy
- Department duties and responsibilities
- Office and set etiquette - Do's and Don’ts
- How a typical day proceeds - from commercials and music videos to features and television
- Locking up the set, distribution, and petty cash
- Walkie protocol, terminology, and sign out
- Supporting your AD team
- Kits and gear
Sign up at https://www.atlantafilmsociety.org/calendar/