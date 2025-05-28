Casting Call for May 28, 2025: Extra and acting roles in metro Atlanta

Atlanta movie and TV productions are looking to cast roles in the next few weeks, and entertainment insider Tess Hammock has the scoop.

Here are the productions Hammock shared on Good Day Atlanta that are looking for on-screen and behind-the-scenes talent.

Background/Extras Casting Call

1. Project: Dentistry Commercial

Casting: Invisalign/braces-wearers, any gender, any ethnicity, ages 15-30 (speaking role)

Filming: June 2 in Newnan

Submission info: Name, current photos (photos should depict your current look and smile ), age/height/weight, sizes, If submitting for Invisalign - please state if you are a current or past user (if past, please state how long ago), acting resume/demo reel (not required), location (city, state), to setLifeindie@gmail.com with the subject "INVISALIGN or BRACES"

2. Project: "A Husband’s Revenge" (Independent Film)

Casting: Multiple Roles, any gender, any ethnicity, any age

Filming: Now through June 7 in multiple locations

Apply at Apply.CastingAllTalent.com

3. Project: ESPN College GameDay

Casting: 6'4" Caucasian male, 5'6" Caucasian male, 5'10" African American male, 6'1" Caucasian male

Filming: Tuesday, June 3 in Atlanta

Apply at Apply.CastingAllTalent.com

4. Project: "The Life and Deaths of Wilson Shedd" (Directed by Tim Blake Nelson)

Casting: African American men and women, ages 18-80

Filming: May 30 in Columbus

Submission info: Recent photo and all contact info to ColumbusGAextras@gmail.com with the subject "FRIENDS AND FAMILY"

Jobs

Position: Senior Content Producer at Georgia Power Economic Development (Full-Time, In Office)

Duties:

Expert in all things content marketing – social, web, and digital and The Georgia Experience Center (GEC).

Proactively find and develop ideas for compelling written and visual content.

Write and curate stories that are optimized for search and user experience.

Position the team as experts in their fields by creating content that connects with our audiences.

Qualifications:

At least 3 to 6 years’ experience developing content for a brand.

Professional experience copywriting.

An understanding of SEO, content development, distribution, and measurement.

An understanding of best practices of social media channels, including which content and approaches work on each.

Experience with a content management system.

The proven ability to create content that draws an audience.

To apply go to https://southerncompany.jobs/

News/Networking/Events

Sketchy Business ATL

What: A night of comedy & industry networking, brought to you live from the Shipyard stage

When: Submissions due May 31

Where: Trilith Studios

How: Submit comedy sketches or short films.

For Sketches:

Script length no longer than six pages (not including title page)

Sketches should not have more than four characters and one location/setting

Sketches must time out to be no longer than 3-5 minutes in length, when performed

Content of sketch must be age-appropriate for all ages (equivalent of a PG rating)

For Short Films:

Be funny! (of course)

All short films must be no longer than 5 minutes in length

Content of short films must be age-appropriate for all ages (equivalent of a PG rating)

Go to https://trilithinstitute.org/opportunities-for-creators to learn more and submit

PA Academy - Atlanta Film Society

Dates: Sat, Jun 7 and Sun, Jun 8 from 8 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. (minus 30-minute catered lunch)

Location: Electric Owl Studios

Price: $250 for non-members

What you’ll learn:

Production terminology and paperwork

Film crew titles, job descriptions, and hierarchy

Department duties and responsibilities

Office and set etiquette - Do's and Don’ts

How a typical day proceeds - from commercials and music videos to features and television

Locking up the set, distribution, and petty cash

Walkie protocol, terminology, and sign out

Supporting your AD team

Kits and gear

Sign up at https://www.atlantafilmsociety.org/calendar/