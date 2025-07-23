Casting Call for July 23, 2025: Extra and acting roles in metro Atlanta

Atlanta movie and TV productions are looking to cast roles in the next few weeks, and entertainment insider Tess Hammock has the scoop.

Here are the productions Hammock shared on Good Day Atlanta that are looking for on-screen and behind-the-scenes talent.

Background/Extras Casting Call

1. Project: "Shop LC" (Live cooking show)

Casting: Established chef with big personality who loves to entertain, any gender, any ethnicity, age 18+

Filming: Full-time in Austin, Texas but auditioning nationwide

Submission info: Bio, Resume, Links to Reels and Socials to nicole@tvhostingacademy.com with the subject "CHEF CASTING"

2. Project: "It's Not Like That"

Casting: Kids ages 9-11, any gender, any ethnicity

Filming: July 28 to 31 (must be available all four days)

Submission info: Recent photo, age, and all parent content info to NLTextras2025@gmail.com with the subject "CHURCH LOCK IN"

3. Project: Unknown Christmas movie

Casting: Featured baby role, African-American, age 1-2 years old, girl

Filming: July 31

Submission info: Name (parent and child), current photos, age, height, weight, sizes, location (city/state), contact number to SetLifeCasting@gmail.com wiith the subject "DAUGHTER"

4. Project: Major skate commercial

Casting: Edgy, stylish, Gen Z actors with skating ability, ages 18-28, any ethnicity, any gender, couples encouraged

Filming: Aug. 5 and/or Aug. 6

Submission info: Name, number, email, headshot, recent photo, skating photo and video, acting resume to realitybg@cabcastings.com

News/Networking/Events

Athens Film Festival

Where: Athens, GA

When: Aug 14 - 17

What: Four days of film! Plus networking, parties, industry expert panels, and screenings.

Learn more and get tickets at https://athensfilm.com/

The Creator’s Toolbox at Shadowbox Studios