Casting Call for July 23, 2025: Extra and acting roles in metro Atlanta
ATLANTA - Atlanta movie and TV productions are looking to cast roles in the next few weeks, and entertainment insider Tess Hammock has the scoop.
Here are the productions Hammock shared on Good Day Atlanta that are looking for on-screen and behind-the-scenes talent.
Background/Extras Casting Call
1. Project: "Shop LC" (Live cooking show)
- Casting: Established chef with big personality who loves to entertain, any gender, any ethnicity, age 18+
- Filming: Full-time in Austin, Texas but auditioning nationwide
- Submission info: Bio, Resume, Links to Reels and Socials to nicole@tvhostingacademy.com with the subject "CHEF CASTING"
2. Project: "It's Not Like That"
- Casting: Kids ages 9-11, any gender, any ethnicity
- Filming: July 28 to 31 (must be available all four days)
- Submission info: Recent photo, age, and all parent content info to NLTextras2025@gmail.com with the subject "CHURCH LOCK IN"
3. Project: Unknown Christmas movie
- Casting: Featured baby role, African-American, age 1-2 years old, girl
- Filming: July 31
- Submission info: Name (parent and child), current photos, age, height, weight, sizes, location (city/state), contact number to SetLifeCasting@gmail.com wiith the subject "DAUGHTER"
4. Project: Major skate commercial
- Casting: Edgy, stylish, Gen Z actors with skating ability, ages 18-28, any ethnicity, any gender, couples encouraged
- Filming: Aug. 5 and/or Aug. 6
- Submission info: Name, number, email, headshot, recent photo, skating photo and video, acting resume to realitybg@cabcastings.com
News/Networking/Events
Athens Film Festival
- Where: Athens, GA
- When: Aug 14 - 17
- What: Four days of film! Plus networking, parties, industry expert panels, and screenings.
- Learn more and get tickets at https://athensfilm.com/
The Creator’s Toolbox at Shadowbox Studios
- Where: Shadowbox Studios – 1415 Constitution Rd SE, Atlanta, GA 30316
- When: Aug 6, from 6 to 8 p.m.
- What: Hosted in collaboration with Georgia Entertainment, the event will bring together storytellers, service providers and industry influencers to explore how innovation, infrastructure and collaboration are reshaping content creation across multiple formats.
- Request tickets at https://www.georgiaentertainment.com/2025-shadowbox