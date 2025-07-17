Casting Call for July 16, 2025: Extra and acting roles in metro Atlanta

Atlanta movie and TV productions are looking to cast roles in the next few weeks, and entertainment insider Tess Hammock has the scoop.

Here are the productions Hammock shared on Good Day Atlanta that are looking for on-screen and behind-the-scenes talent.

Background/Extras Casting Call

1. Project: "Diarra from Detroit" (BET+ Series)

Casting: Ghetto fabulous street party goers: African-American, All genders, ages 18+

Specifics: Grillz, tattoos, bejeweled nails, distinctive teeth/ smiles, scars, etc.

Filming: July 29 in Atlanta

Apply at hyltoncasting.com/dfdbgstreetparty

2. Project: Aflac commercial

Casting: Men and women, any ethnicity, ages 18+

Filming: July 18 to 19 (must be available both days)

Submission info: Name, height, phone number, availability for shoot dates, city/state you live in, any tattoos, headshot, full-body shot

Email: hmcastingsubmissions@gmail.com with the subject: "Aflac Extras"

3. Project: "Deadly Diva" (independent film)

Casting: Court scene: Lawyers, stenographers, bailiffs, sheriffs, and more, ages 18+, any gender, any ethnicity

Filming: Sunday, July 27

Apply at: Apply.CastingAllTalent.com

4. Project: Unknown

Casting: Rock or country band (Guitar, bass, drums, keyboard)

Filming: One day in late July/August and one recording day

Submission info: Recent photo or photos, link or videos of playing, contact info to ExtrasCastingAtl@gmail.com with the subject "BAND"

5. Project: "Scrambled Up!" (New game show hosted by comedian Michael Yo about word games)

Casting: Fun, energetic contestants ages 21+, any gender, any ethnicity

Win up to $10,000!

Apply at scrambledup.com

Jobs

Position: A/V Tech - Live Events with The Gathering Spot

Duties:

Meeting with Event Coordinators to discuss audio, lighting, and video requirements.

Altering venue arrangements according to layout diagrams.

Laying electrical and sound cables.

Setting up and installing microphones, lights, video monitors, projectors, speakers, and video cameras.

Conducting sound, visual, and performance quality checks on AV equipment

Operating sound and visual equipment during live events

Requirements:

In-depth knowledge of sound, video, and lighting equipment, for both in-person and streaming events

Familiarity with computers and IP Networking Systems.

Advanced knowledge of modern filming and sound mixing techniques

Bachelor’s degree in sound engineering or a similar field strongly preferred.

2 to 3 years of previous experience working as an AV technician in a hotel or live event venue or similar event space required

Apply at: thegatheringspot.applytojob.com

News

"Great Battles for Boys"

The new animated YouTube show called "Great Battles for Boys," is based on the popular book series and brought to viewers by the Georgia-based company Pastime Pictures ("Monster Summer").

The mission of the series is to make 8 to 14-year-old boys fall in love with reading and world history! The literary rates for young boys in the United States are at an all-time low. One in three eighth graders are functionally illiterate, with boys accounting for a majority of the drop. In addition, 40% of fourth graders have below basic reading skills and 86% of 13-year-old boys don’t read for fun.

In the series, two best friends and their robot sidekicks dive into history's greatest conflicts, turning legendary battles into unforgettable adventures.