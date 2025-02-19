Casting Call for Feb. 19, 2025: Extra & acting roles in metro Atlanta

Atlanta movie and TV productions are looking to cast roles in the next few weeks, and entertainment insider Tess Hammock has the scoop.

Here are the productions Hammock shared on Good Day Atlanta that are looking for on-screen and behind-the-scenes talent.

CASTING CALLS

1. Project: "Weekend Dad"

Casting: Dads (any ethnicity) ages 25-50(ish)

Children: Preferably under 18, but a mix of ages is OK

Filming Dates: March 28 - April 13 in Atlanta

Compensation: PAID

Submission Info: Name, phone number, Number & ages of children, Location, Two clear, current photos, Briefly share your parenting story and why you would make a great cast member. Email: DestinationCastingSubmissions@gmail.com Subject: "Weekend Dad"

2. Project: Non-Union Commercial

Casting: Asian Males: Grandfather (ages 65-80s), Dad (ages mid-20s – 40s), Child (ages 3-8)

Filming Dates: March 19-21 in Atlanta

Compensation: PAID

Submission Info: Recent headshot, Contact information. Email: kredassistant@gmail.com

3. Project: "Unbearable Christmas" (Stand-Ins Needed)

Casting: Stand-in #1: Caucasian Male, height 5'7-5'10, brown hair; Stand-in #2: Caucasian Female, height 5'7-5'9, light brunette; Stand-in #3: Caucasian Female, height 5'7-5'9, light blonde

Filming Dates: February 22 – March 25 in Atlanta

Compensation: PAID

Sign up: SignUp.CastingAllTalent.comJOBS

JOB OPPORTUNITIES

1. Coordinator, Post-Production – U.S. Soccer

Duties: Produce and edit video content for U.S. Soccer digital platforms, Color grading, audio mixing, and final video delivery, Manage short- and long-term projects in a fast-paced work environment, Create high-quality visual stories optimized for different platforms

Qualifications: 3+ years of experience in video editing and production, Proven ability to execute projects from pre-production through post-production, Spanish-speaking is a plus, Experience in news and media is a plus

Apply at: U.S. Soccer Job Application

2. Security – Reel Security

Duties: Monitor and protect client property at temporary locations, Assess incoming and outgoing equipment at various worksites, Patrol client areas to detect security risks

Qualifications: Professional appearance and demeanor, Excellent verbal and written communication skills, Must be detail-oriented and calm under pressure, Punctuality and reliability required

Apply at: Reel Security Job Application

EVENTS / NEWS / NETWORKING

BAM! A Celebration of Black Artists in Music

What: Special Celebrity Performances + SCAD Bee Sharps Musical Production

When: February 27 at 7 PM

Where: SCADshow

Special Guests: Anika Noni Rose (Princess Tiana, The Princess and the Frog), Avery Wilson (Broadway's The Wiz), Candice Glover (American Idol Winner), And more

Get Tickets: SCADshow Tickets

Stay tuned for more updates on casting calls, job listings, and events.