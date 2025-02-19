Casting Call for Feb. 19, 2025: Extra & acting roles in metro Atlanta
ATLANTA - Atlanta movie and TV productions are looking to cast roles in the next few weeks, and entertainment insider Tess Hammock has the scoop.
Here are the productions Hammock shared on Good Day Atlanta that are looking for on-screen and behind-the-scenes talent.
CASTING CALLS
1. Project: "Weekend Dad"
- Casting: Dads (any ethnicity) ages 25-50(ish)
- Children: Preferably under 18, but a mix of ages is OK
- Filming Dates: March 28 - April 13 in Atlanta
- Compensation: PAID
- Submission Info:Name, phone numberNumber & ages of childrenLocationTwo clear, current photosBriefly share your parenting story and why you would make a great cast memberEmail: DestinationCastingSubmissions@gmail.comSubject: "Weekend Dad"
- Name, phone number
- Number & ages of children
- Location
- Two clear, current photos
- Briefly share your parenting story and why you would make a great cast member
- Email: DestinationCastingSubmissions@gmail.com
- Subject: "Weekend Dad"
2. Project: Non-Union Commercial
- Casting: Asian MalesGrandfather (ages 65-80s)Dad (ages mid-20s – 40s)Child (ages 3-8)
- Grandfather (ages 65-80s)
- Dad (ages mid-20s – 40s)
- Child (ages 3-8)
- Filming Dates: March 19-21 in Atlanta
- Compensation: PAID
- Submission Info:Recent headshotContact informationEmail: kredassistant@gmail.com
- Recent headshot
- Contact information
- Email: kredassistant@gmail.com
3. Project: "Unbearable Christmas" (Stand-Ins Needed)
- Casting:Stand-in #1: Caucasian Male, height 5’7-5’10, brown hairStand-in #2: Caucasian Female, height 5’7-5’9, light brunetteStand-in #3: Caucasian Female, height 5’7-5’9, light blonde
- Stand-in #1: Caucasian Male, height 5’7-5’10, brown hair
- Stand-in #2: Caucasian Female, height 5’7-5’9, light brunette
- Stand-in #3: Caucasian Female, height 5’7-5’9, light blonde
- Filming Dates: February 22 – March 25 in Atlanta
- Compensation: PAID
- Sign up: SignUp.CastingAllTalent.comJOBS
JOB OPPORTUNITIES
1. Coordinator, Post-Production – U.S. Soccer
- Duties:Produce and edit video content for U.S. Soccer digital platformsColor grading, audio mixing, and final video deliveryManage short- and long-term projects in a fast-paced work environmentCreate high-quality visual stories optimized for different platforms
- Produce and edit video content for U.S. Soccer digital platforms
- Color grading, audio mixing, and final video delivery
- Manage short- and long-term projects in a fast-paced work environment
- Create high-quality visual stories optimized for different platforms
- Qualifications:3+ years of experience in video editing and productionProven ability to execute projects from pre-production through post-productionSpanish-speaking is a plusExperience in news and media is a plus
- 3+ years of experience in video editing and production
- Proven ability to execute projects from pre-production through post-production
- Spanish-speaking is a plus
- Experience in news and media is a plus
- Apply at: U.S. Soccer Job Application
2. Security – Reel Security
- Duties:Monitor and protect client property at temporary locationsAssess incoming and outgoing equipment at various worksitesPatrol client areas to detect security risks
- Monitor and protect client property at temporary locations
- Assess incoming and outgoing equipment at various worksites
- Patrol client areas to detect security risks
- Qualifications:Professional appearance and demeanorExcellent verbal and written communication skillsMust be detail-oriented and calm under pressurePunctuality and reliability required
- Professional appearance and demeanor
- Excellent verbal and written communication skills
- Must be detail-oriented and calm under pressure
- Punctuality and reliability required
- Apply at: Reel Security Job Application
EVENTS / NEWS / NETWORKING
BAM! A Celebration of Black Artists in Music
- What: Special Celebrity Performances + SCAD Bee Sharps Musical Production
- When: February 27 at 7 PM
- Where: SCADshow
- Special Guests:Anika Noni Rose (Princess Tiana, The Princess and the Frog)Avery Wilson (Broadway’s The Wiz)Candice Glover (American Idol Winner)And more
- Anika Noni Rose (Princess Tiana, The Princess and the Frog)
- Avery Wilson (Broadway’s The Wiz)
- Candice Glover (American Idol Winner)
- And more
- Get Tickets: SCADshow Tickets
Stay tuned for more updates on casting calls, job listings, and events.