Expand / Collapse search

Casting Call: ESPN Monday Night Football, Kings

By Tess Hammock - FOX 5 Atlanta contributor
FOX 5 Atlanta
Casting Call
Published August 26, 2026 11:23 AM EDT
Published August 26, 2026 11:23 AM EDT
Casting Call: ESPN Monday Night Football
Casting Call: ESPN Monday Night Football

Casting Call: ESPN Monday Night Football

Entertainment insider Tess Hammock shared a fresh batch of paid casting calls and behind-the-scenes crew openings across the Atlanta area on Wednesday.

ATLANTA - Entertainment insider Tess Hammock shared a fresh batch of paid casting calls and behind-the-scenes crew openings across the Atlanta area on Wednesday. 

BACKGROUND/ EXTRAS

1. Project: ESPN NFL MONDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL 

Casting: Concert audience members, any gender, any ethnicity, ages 18+ 

Filming: Aug 31 in Newnan 

PAID 

Apply at https://hyltoncasting.com/espn/

2. Project: Kings S1 

Casting: News paper boy role, ages 10-12, boys 

Filming: Sept 1 in Atlanta 

PAID 

Submission info: Clear recent headshot + body photo of actor, actor's Current Clothing sizes, DOB / Age, Phone Number (formatted 000-000-0000) 

Email: pilot@centralcasting.com 

Subject: NEWS KID

3. Project: The Challenger 

Casting: 1970's looking background, any gender, any ethnicity, ages 18+ 

Filming: 9/21-11/4 

PAID 

Apply at https://tinyurl.com/CastingCallChallenger

4. Project: Anti-Bullying PSA 

Casting: High School Basketball Players, men, ages 17-24, any ethnicity 

PAID 

Submission info: name, phone number, age, two current photos 

Email: destinationcastingextras@gmail.com 

Subject: BASKETBALL

JOBS

Position: Lighting Director 

Company: Warner Brothers Discover 

Duties: 

• actively monitor the show lighting plus instruct, manage, and supervise all lighting show staff to ensure a successful show 

• Proactively provides creative ideas/enhancements to improve the overall quality of show production 

• Collaborates with Production Management and Technical Operations • Create and maintain Vectorworks/CAD based lighting plot 

More... 

Qualifications: 

• 6-8+ years of network level broadcast production experience leading teams 

• knowledge of current industry standards • Comprehensive understanding of the GrandMA & ETC control systems 

• Able to design and plan the lighting schemes 

More 

Apply at https://tinyurl.com/CastingCallLighting

Position: Production Assistant (PA) & Grip & Electric (G&E) 

Production: 'Silent Interval" Film Filming: Sept 5 in Atlanta Must own equipment! 

Submission info: name, position, experience/resume, contact info 

Email: Barringtonmarsonproductions@gmail.com

NEWS/EVENTS/NETWORKING 

None

Casting CallGood Day AtlantaEntertainment