Casting Call: ESPN Monday Night Football, Kings
ATLANTA - Entertainment insider Tess Hammock shared a fresh batch of paid casting calls and behind-the-scenes crew openings across the Atlanta area on Wednesday.
BACKGROUND/ EXTRAS
1. Project: ESPN NFL MONDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL
Casting: Concert audience members, any gender, any ethnicity, ages 18+
Filming: Aug 31 in Newnan
PAID
Apply at https://hyltoncasting.com/espn/
2. Project: Kings S1
Casting: News paper boy role, ages 10-12, boys
Filming: Sept 1 in Atlanta
PAID
Submission info: Clear recent headshot + body photo of actor, actor's Current Clothing sizes, DOB / Age, Phone Number (formatted 000-000-0000)
Email: pilot@centralcasting.com
Subject: NEWS KID
3. Project: The Challenger
Casting: 1970's looking background, any gender, any ethnicity, ages 18+
Filming: 9/21-11/4
PAID
Apply at https://tinyurl.com/CastingCallChallenger
4. Project: Anti-Bullying PSA
Casting: High School Basketball Players, men, ages 17-24, any ethnicity
PAID
Submission info: name, phone number, age, two current photos
Email: destinationcastingextras@gmail.com
Subject: BASKETBALL
JOBS
Position: Lighting Director
Company: Warner Brothers Discover
Duties:
• actively monitor the show lighting plus instruct, manage, and supervise all lighting show staff to ensure a successful show
• Proactively provides creative ideas/enhancements to improve the overall quality of show production
• Collaborates with Production Management and Technical Operations • Create and maintain Vectorworks/CAD based lighting plot
More...
Qualifications:
• 6-8+ years of network level broadcast production experience leading teams
• knowledge of current industry standards • Comprehensive understanding of the GrandMA & ETC control systems
• Able to design and plan the lighting schemes
More
Apply at https://tinyurl.com/CastingCallLighting
Position: Production Assistant (PA) & Grip & Electric (G&E)
Production: 'Silent Interval" Film Filming: Sept 5 in Atlanta Must own equipment!
Submission info: name, position, experience/resume, contact info
Email: Barringtonmarsonproductions@gmail.com
NEWS/EVENTS/NETWORKING
None