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Casting Call: Divorce Court and Press Your Luck

By Tess Hammock/FOX 5 Atlanta contributor
Published  April 8, 2026 10:57am EDT
Casting Call
FOX 5 Atlanta
Casting Call: Divorce Court and Press Your Luck

Casting Call: Divorce Court and Press Your Luck

Tess Hammock is back with Casting Call. Opportunities include live studio audience for Divorce Court and audience members for Press Your Luck Game Show. 

ATLANTA - This week's Casting Call with Tess Hammock features opportunities on a new TV series and  major commerical. Plus, Divorce Court and Press Your Luck game show are looking for audience members. 

BACKGROUND / EXTRAS

1. Project: New TV Series (Reenactment)
Casting: Caucasian woman, ages 18–21, must have short brown bob haircut with bangs
Filming: April 22–24 in Atlanta
Pay: Paid
Submission info: Clear, recent full-body photo and headshot; phone number (formatted 000-000-0000); clothing sizes; acting experience
Email: pilot@centralcasting.com
Subject: RE-ENACT

2. Project: Divorce Court S28
Casting: Live studio audience, any age, any ethnicity, any gender
Filming: April 29–30 in Atlanta
Pay: Paid
Submission info: https://tinyurl.com/CastingCallDivorce

3. Project: Press Your Luck Game Show (Host: Elizabeth Banks)
Casting: Audience members, age 18+, any gender, any ethnicity
Filming: TBD
Submission info: https://castbmc.app/talent/

4. Project: Major Commercial
Casting:
a. Sumo wrestler: Any ethnicity, ages 25–35; body type: large, intimidating, powerful build
b. Basketball player: African American or Caucasian, ages 25–40; height 6'3" or taller; attractive; must have actual basketball skills
c. Basketball player #2: Caucasian, ages 25–38; height 5'5" or under; skinny
Filming: April 29–30 in Charlotte, NC
Pay: Paid
Submission info: Recent photos, name, experience in sumo or basketball, email, phone number
Email: submissions@bigpicturecasting.com

JOBS

1. Position: Gaffer
Project: Indie Film
Duties:
a. Executing the lighting plan
b. Managing the electric team
c. Ensuring all electrical safety protocols are met
d. Working closely with the cinematographer
e. More
Qualifications:
a. Experience in independent film
b. Must have your own basic kit available
c. A solid reel demonstrating your lighting skills
d. More
Production schedule: Approximately 15–20 days of filming
Apply at: https://tinyurl.com/CastingCallIndie

EXTRAS / EVENTS / NETWORKING

1. Event: Eat, Drink, and Be Indie — Atlanta Film Festival Kickoff
When: Tuesday, April 21 at 7:30 p.m.
Where: Manuel’s Tavern, 602 North Highland Avenue NE, Atlanta, GA 30307
What: Preview of official selections from the 2026 Atlanta Film Festival lineup; meet filmmakers, network, and enjoy
Cost: Free

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