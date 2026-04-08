Casting Call: Divorce Court and Press Your Luck

This week's Casting Call with Tess Hammock features opportunities on a new TV series and major commerical. Plus, Divorce Court and Press Your Luck game show are looking for audience members.

BACKGROUND / EXTRAS

1. Project: New TV Series (Reenactment)

Casting: Caucasian woman, ages 18–21, must have short brown bob haircut with bangs

Filming: April 22–24 in Atlanta

Pay: Paid

Submission info: Clear, recent full-body photo and headshot; phone number (formatted 000-000-0000); clothing sizes; acting experience

Email: pilot@centralcasting.com

Subject: RE-ENACT

2. Project: Divorce Court S28

Casting: Live studio audience, any age, any ethnicity, any gender

Filming: April 29–30 in Atlanta

Pay: Paid

Submission info: https://tinyurl.com/CastingCallDivorce

3. Project: Press Your Luck Game Show (Host: Elizabeth Banks)

Casting: Audience members, age 18+, any gender, any ethnicity

Filming: TBD

Submission info: https://castbmc.app/talent/

4. Project: Major Commercial

Casting:

a. Sumo wrestler: Any ethnicity, ages 25–35; body type: large, intimidating, powerful build

b. Basketball player: African American or Caucasian, ages 25–40; height 6'3" or taller; attractive; must have actual basketball skills

c. Basketball player #2: Caucasian, ages 25–38; height 5'5" or under; skinny

Filming: April 29–30 in Charlotte, NC

Pay: Paid

Submission info: Recent photos, name, experience in sumo or basketball, email, phone number

Email: submissions@bigpicturecasting.com

JOBS

1. Position: Gaffer

Project: Indie Film

Duties:

a. Executing the lighting plan

b. Managing the electric team

c. Ensuring all electrical safety protocols are met

d. Working closely with the cinematographer

e. More

Qualifications:

a. Experience in independent film

b. Must have your own basic kit available

c. A solid reel demonstrating your lighting skills

d. More

Production schedule: Approximately 15–20 days of filming

Apply at: https://tinyurl.com/CastingCallIndie

EXTRAS / EVENTS / NETWORKING

1. Event: Eat, Drink, and Be Indie — Atlanta Film Festival Kickoff

When: Tuesday, April 21 at 7:30 p.m.

Where: Manuel’s Tavern, 602 North Highland Avenue NE, Atlanta, GA 30307

What: Preview of official selections from the 2026 Atlanta Film Festival lineup; meet filmmakers, network, and enjoy

Cost: Free