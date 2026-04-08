Casting Call: Divorce Court and Press Your Luck
ATLANTA - This week's Casting Call with Tess Hammock features opportunities on a new TV series and major commerical. Plus, Divorce Court and Press Your Luck game show are looking for audience members.
BACKGROUND / EXTRAS
1. Project: New TV Series (Reenactment)
Casting: Caucasian woman, ages 18–21, must have short brown bob haircut with bangs
Filming: April 22–24 in Atlanta
Pay: Paid
Submission info: Clear, recent full-body photo and headshot; phone number (formatted 000-000-0000); clothing sizes; acting experience
Email: pilot@centralcasting.com
Subject: RE-ENACT
2. Project: Divorce Court S28
Casting: Live studio audience, any age, any ethnicity, any gender
Filming: April 29–30 in Atlanta
Pay: Paid
Submission info: https://tinyurl.com/CastingCallDivorce
3. Project: Press Your Luck Game Show (Host: Elizabeth Banks)
Casting: Audience members, age 18+, any gender, any ethnicity
Filming: TBD
Submission info: https://castbmc.app/talent/
4. Project: Major Commercial
Casting:
a. Sumo wrestler: Any ethnicity, ages 25–35; body type: large, intimidating, powerful build
b. Basketball player: African American or Caucasian, ages 25–40; height 6'3" or taller; attractive; must have actual basketball skills
c. Basketball player #2: Caucasian, ages 25–38; height 5'5" or under; skinny
Filming: April 29–30 in Charlotte, NC
Pay: Paid
Submission info: Recent photos, name, experience in sumo or basketball, email, phone number
Email: submissions@bigpicturecasting.com
JOBS
1. Position: Gaffer
Project: Indie Film
Duties:
a. Executing the lighting plan
b. Managing the electric team
c. Ensuring all electrical safety protocols are met
d. Working closely with the cinematographer
e. More
Qualifications:
a. Experience in independent film
b. Must have your own basic kit available
c. A solid reel demonstrating your lighting skills
d. More
Production schedule: Approximately 15–20 days of filming
Apply at: https://tinyurl.com/CastingCallIndie
EXTRAS / EVENTS / NETWORKING
1. Event: Eat, Drink, and Be Indie — Atlanta Film Festival Kickoff
When: Tuesday, April 21 at 7:30 p.m.
Where: Manuel’s Tavern, 602 North Highland Avenue NE, Atlanta, GA 30307
What: Preview of official selections from the 2026 Atlanta Film Festival lineup; meet filmmakers, network, and enjoy
Cost: Free