Casting Call for Aug. 13, 2025: Extra and acting roles in metro Atlanta

Atlanta movie and TV productions are looking to cast roles in the next few weeks, and entertainment insider Tess Hammock has the scoop.

Here are the productions Hammock shared on Good Day Atlanta that are looking for on-screen and behind-the-scenes talent.

Background/Extras Casting Call

1. Project: "Sweet Magnolias"

Casting: Band or musicians (drums, bass, and keyboard), any gender, any ethnicity ages 18+

Filming: Aug. 20

Submission info: Send a clear, recent photo and what instrument you play to SweetMagnoliasExtras@gmail.com with the subject "BAND"

2. Project: "Cape Fear"

Casting: Adults and minors, any gender, any ethnicity

Filming: Aug. 15 to 29 in Atlanta and Doraville

Submit at https://castingtaylormade.com/

3. Project: "Baby"

Casting: College students (men and women to portray college students), any gender, any ethnicity, ages 18-30

Filming: Aug. 15 or Aug. 16 (note which date you are available)

Submission info: Name, current photos, age/height/weight, sizes, location (city, state), do you have tattoos? (Yes/No - if yes, please state location), contact number to SetLifeindie@gmail.com with the subject "COLLEGE"

Jobs

1. Video Editor Company for the Atlanta Falcons

Duties:

Edit both long-form and short-form storytelling features, highlighting the team, player stories, community initiatives, and more.

A key member to the ‘On the Rise’ Falcons long-form series team.

Edit hype videos of the team and players

Edit quick-turn highlights from our in-house cameras from gamedays and training camp for fast publishing to web and social platforms.

Research & produce for projects to develop a framework for feature storytelling projects

Requirements:

Minimum 3 to 5 years of experience in Film/Video post-production. Experience in sports is preferred; not required.

Bachelor’s Degree

Proficient in post-production techniques utilizing the Adobe Creative Cloud – especially Premiere and After Effects

Camera skills are preferred but not required

Learn more at https://tinyurl.com/CastingCallFalcons

2. Stage Manager (Part Time) at the Coca-Cola Roxy

Duties:

Responsible for communicating the details of the evening’s event to production crew and all relevant in-house departments. Responsible for securing required passes and tickets and preparing guest lists

Manages members of the Production crew and Greenroom staff

Ensure that members of the Band(s) have required items needed to perform the show(s)

Supervises the Load-in and load out of band equipment and rental equipment

Requirements:

3 years minimum Tour and Stage Production experience

Experience in stage lighting, pro audio systems and basic video systems

Ability to handle multiple projects simultaneously

Apply at https://tinyurl.com/CastingCallRoxy

News/Networking/Events

On Set - Directing and Cinematography Workshop

When: Oct. 12 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Where: Atlanta Film Society: 25 Park Pl NE #1000, Atlanta, GA 30303

Who: writer/director Carrie Schrader and filmmaker Chris Hamilton

What: Learn how to break down scripts, build dynamic shot lists, cinematic lighting, composition, camera movement, and more

Sign up at https://www.atlantafilmsociety.org/calendar/on-set