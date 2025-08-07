Cascade Road business owners meet with mayor over construction frustration

The Brief Business owners frustrated over an ongoing construction project on Cascade Road met with Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens and Invest Atlanta officials about the situation The group claims delays with the project and a detour could close dozens of businesses. A spokesperson for the Atlanta Department of Transportation says the department has accelerated the completion of Cascade Road Complete Streets project.



Dozens of business owners up and down the Cascade Road Corridor in southwest Atlanta say ongoing city road construction has killed their businesses.

For years, FOX 5 has reported on how construction projects have hurt the businesses that call Cascade Road home. On Wednesday, some of the businessowners met with Mayor Andre Dickens and Invest Atlanta to try and get some answers.

What we know:

The over-$18 million Complete Streets project was started in 2021 and is supposed to widen sidewalks, enhance bus stops, and extend bike lanes on Cascade Road from the Atlanta City Limits to Willis Mill Road.

Parts of the two-mile project had to be redone after the design did not leave enough room for fire trucks and ambulances, extending the finishing date to mid-2026.

The construction has led to part of the road being blocked for months. Due to the reconfiguration of the roadway to address community concerns, the removal of the detour was delayed from July to September.

The group of business owners have joined forces with former Ambassador Andrew Young to call for a comprehensive plan for an economic recovery that includes grants from the city.

The group claims the city of Atlanta promised them help in the past, but only gave them an Invest Atlanta program that offered forgivable loans.

What they're saying:

"The equity we're asking for is the same as the water main break project got. That kind of project - of course the city was expedient with the Highway 85 closure - that kind of expediency and communication is what we're looking for," J.R. Crickets owner Trent Floyd said.

The other side:

A spokesperson for the Atlanta Department of Transportation says the department has accelerated the completion of Cascade Road Complete Streets project.

City Councilwoman Marci Overstreet, the vice president of the Transportation Committee, has also called for Invest Atlanta to explore the possibility of emergency grant funding.

