Dozens of activists, peacemakers and community leaders from 28 countries came together Tuesday for the Carter Center's 12th Annual Human Rights Defenders Forum.

The focus of this year’s forum was "Building Solidarity Toward Equality for All."

Topics included global protection and the importance of supporting civil, political and social rights.

Former President Jimmy Carter spoke about where human rights stand after the September 11th terror attacks.

The Carter Center has helped improve life for people in more than 80 countries by advancing democracy, human rights, and improving mental health care.