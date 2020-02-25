Cars, trucks, SUVs & a Storm Chaser headline Atlanta Auto Show

New year, new car? Sounds good to us. And if you’re in the market for a shiny new toy with four wheels, the Georgia World Congress Center is about to be filled with hundreds of them for you to choose from.

The 38th annual Atlanta International Auto Show will park inside the Georgia World Congress Center from Wednesday, February 26th through Sunday, March 1st, showcasing the latest automobiles on the market from manufacturers including Toyota, Honda, Lexus, Fiat, and Alfa Romeo. Although this is the 38th annual show, its history stretches back more than 100 years; the very first auto show in Atlanta happened in 1909, and was an effort driven by Coca-Cola founder Asa Candler, who also created the Atlanta Automobile Association.

Today, the Atlanta International Auto Show is one of the premier auto exhibition in the country, and includes five full days of special events, exhibits, and interactive displays. Famed car show and TV series “Caffeine and Octane” will once again present a collection of classic autos, and fans of National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation might recognize a certain RV also parked at the Georgia World Congress Center. And did we mention the return of the FOX 5 Storm Chaser? Oh, yes — our favorite weather-ready vehicle will be at the show, along with your favorite Good Day Atlanta and FOX 5 personalities.

Hours for this year’s Atlanta International Auto Show are Noon to 9:00 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday, noon to 10:00 p.m. on Friday, 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. on Saturday, and 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Sunday. Admission is $12 for adults and $6 for children ages six to 12.

Since we had to drive the FOX 5 Storm Chaser down there anyway, the Good Day feature team decided to hang around the Georgia World Congress Center and get a sneak peek at this year’s show. Click the video player for a first at the big event!



