Car slams into Avis building during police chase

The Brief A car crashed into Avis rental car center at Cortland and Ellis streets. The car was being chased by troopers after speeding on I-85, officials said. The driver was arrested with help from an off-duty trooper after running away from the crash.



A car being chased by the Georgia State Patrol’s DUI unit crashed into an Avis building in downtown Atlanta on Friday, according to GSP.

What we know:

Troopers said they attempted to stop a 2012 Audi sedan on Interstate 85 southbound just after 3:30 a.m. Friday. The car was allegedly driving 85 mph in a 55 mph zone. The driver exited the interstate onto Courtland Street, according to troopers.

The car continued speeding and driving recklessly, troopers said, until the driver lost control. The car went off the road and crashed into the Avis building in the 100 block of Courtland Street.

Troopers said the driver got out of the car and ran away, but he was later found and arrested with help from an off-duty trooper who was working a second job nearby.

Both the Audi driver and the trooper were injured during the crash but are expected to be OK, according to officials.

Dig deeper:

FOX 5 crews on scene said the car was towed away early Friday morning, but a large hole remained in the building’s facade, with shattered glass and twisted metal scattered across the scene.

What we don't know:

The name of the driver has not been released. Officials said charges are pending.