Car slams into Avis building in downtown Atlanta Friday morning

The Brief Car crashed into Avis rental car center at Cortland and Ellis streets. Heavy damage to the building; the car has been removed. Cause of crash and possible injuries remain unclear.



A car slammed into the Avis rental car center at the corner of Cortland and Ellis streets in downtown Atlanta early Friday morning.

FOX 5 Atlanta photo

What we know:

The vehicle has since been removed, but a large hole remains in the building’s facade, with shattered glass and twisted metal scattered across the scene. Atlanta police and Georgia State Patrol responded, and crews were seen towing the car away.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not yet said what caused the crash or if anyone was injured.

What's next:

Investigators are working to determine what happened. More details are expected as the investigation continues.