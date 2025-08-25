Car involved in crash on I-85SB near Sugarloaf Parkway

The Brief Heavy police presence on I-85 southbound near Sugarloaf Parkway in Gwinnett County. SkyFOX 5 captured images of a car loaded onto a wrecker surrounded by police vehicles. Witnesses say it appeared to be the end of a police chase; authorities have not confirmed details.



A heavy police presence was observed around noon Monday, Aug. 25, on Interstate 85 southbound near Sugarloaf Parkway.

What we know:

SkyFOX 5 captured video showing a wrecker loading a car that appeared to have been involved in a crash, with multiple police vehicles surrounding the vehicle.

What they're saying:

At least one witness told FOX 5’s newsroom that the incident looked like the conclusion of a police chase. Officials have not yet confirmed details about what led up to the crash or if any arrests were made.

The southbound lanes in the area were backed up as officers worked the scene.

What's next:

FOX 5 has reached out to law enforcement for more information.