Car crashes into patrol SUV with officer, K-9 inside, police say

Police preached caution on Tuesday and shared photos of a patrol car that was smashed from behind with an officer and K-9 inside.

The Roswell Police department said the crash happened while an officer was directing traffic for construction on Ga. 400 on Sunday night. The officer's car was hit from behind by a Honda Civic, police said.

The officer and K-9 were both inside, but police said they weren't seriously injured. The driver of the Civic was not impaired, police said.

The police department said multiple law enforcement vehicles had blue lights activated.

"Folks, if you see blue lights…please, slow down and move over," Roswell Police wrote. "It’s not just safe, it’s the law."