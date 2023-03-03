Expand / Collapse search
Suspects ditch car after leading authorities on pursuit across Riverside, LA counties

By KJ Hiramoto
Published 
Updated 12:11PM
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. - Two people are in custody after leading officers on a pursuit through Los Angeles and Riverside counties late Thursday night. 

According to the Riverside County Sheriff's Office, around 8:30 p.m., deputies responded to a business on the 12600 block of Frederick Street in Moreno Valley regarding a felony grand theft. 

Witnesses told deputies that a man and woman entered the store and stole multiple items. The two suspects then fled in an older light-colored Toyota Camry. 

Deputies located the vehicle near Alessandro Boulevard and Moreno Beach Drive and attempted to stop them, but they fled. 

The suspects led deputies on a chase on the westbound lanes of the 60 Freeway; California Highway Patrol took over around 9:30 p.m. From Riverside County, the suspects entered LA County, making it a 2-county pursuit.

High-speed police chase on 5 Freeway near Norwalk

A high-speed chase is underway involving a possibly stolen car on the 5 Freeway near Norwalk.

At one point, the suspect's vehicle was spotted driving the wrong way near Norwalk in hopes of shaking off the officers pursuing them.

The pursuit came to an end in Santa Fe Springs when the car entered a parking lot. 

SkyFOX was over a Walmart as at least two suspects ditched the car they were in and sprinted toward the store.

It is unknown what items or how much in total value the suspects allegedly stole.

