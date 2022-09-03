Some airlines planning to accommodate passengers on delayed or cancelled flights ahead of holiday weekend

The summer travel season wraps up this Labor Day weekend. And now most major airlines are committing to pay for some meals and hotels for some passengers whose flights are canceled or delayed by at least three hours.

Summer travel has been brutal. Airline passengers suffered through massive delays and cancellations.

"We got notified as we pulled in [that our] flight was canceled," said passenger Laurence Kraehe. He told FOX 5 he endured a travel nightmare when Delta canceled his flight earlier this summer. "They weren’t willing to do anything."

Kraehe said he had to wait all day just to get out. "Fourteen hours," he said.

According to Kraehe, the airline offered him nothing for his troubles.

"No meal vouchers, nothing, just basically a big old shrug of the shoulder," he said.

Some airlines are planning to accommodate passengers on delayed or cancelled flights ahead of holiday weekend. (FOX 5 Atlanta)

Delta and most other major domestic airlines this week committed to cover meal vouchers and hotels for some passengers when their flights are canceled or delayed three hours or more, and it’s the airline’s fault.

"(…) a better idea," Kraehe said. "If you do have any inconveniences like that, try to make the stay as least uncomfortable as possible."

The Department of Transportation pressured airlines to improve their customer service after a brutal summer travel season. The agency launched a dashboard to tell you if your flight has been delayed or canceled and why. It also tells you what you’re entitled to. Passengers like Sekoya Isaac said that’s a great idea.

"That’s the least they can do," Isaac said, "It’s something."

Lex Nevada’s flight from Dallas to Atlanta was delayed. She doesn’t know what she would’ve done if her flight was canceled.

"If we had to get hotels, it would have sucked on top of that," Nevada said. "Why would you have to pay for that when it’s not your fault?"

The new commitment does not cover problems beyond an airline’s control.

You can file a complaint with the Department of Transportation if you think your airline is not living up to its commitment.