California father accused of driving off cliff with young daughters inside vehicle

A father near San Diego is accused of intentionally driving off a cliff with his two young daughters inside the vehicle.

A woman called police on Saturday saying the man took the children, who are both reportedly 2 years old, and threatened to drive off the Coronado Bay Bridge.

Minutes later, officers arrived and went down a cliff where they found the father and one of his daughters outside of a truck, which was upside down in the water.

The second daughter was rescued from the wreckage.

Medics rushed all three to hospitals to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the man was taken into custody for attempted murder. Their identities have not yet been released.