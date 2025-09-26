Bus crash closes portion of Atlanta Street in Roswell Friday morning

article

The Brief Crash shuts down Atlanta Street in Roswell between Riverside Road and Chattahoochee Circle School bus involved, but no children aboard and no injuries reported Downed poles and wires expected to keep road closed during cleanup



Roswell police say all lanes of Atlanta Street (Highway 9) were shut down Friday morning after a crash involving a privately-owned school bus and another vehicle.

What we know:

No children were on board the bus at the time of the collision, and authorities confirmed there were no injuries. The crash happened between Riverside Road and Chattahoochee Circle.

Courtesy of Roswell Police Department

Utility poles and wires were knocked down, creating a safety hazard and extending the cleanup. Police said the road will remain closed until crews complete repairs and the area is cleared. Drivers are advised to use alternate routes.

Updates will be provided once the roadway reopens.