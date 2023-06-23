Burned baby girl dies at DeKalb County hospital, police investigating

article

Police are investigating the death of a baby girl overnight in DeKalb County.

Officials with the DeKalb County Police Department say they were contacted by a local hospital at around 12:30 a.m. in reference to an injured infant.

Despite efforts from doctors, police say the 1-year-old girl has died from her injuries.

According to investigators, the infant lived at a home on the 3600 block of Harvest Drive in Decatur.

Police have shared few details about what caused the girl's injuries, but the DeKalb police dispatch supervisor says that she had been burned somehow.

If you have any information that could help police with their investigation, call the DeKalb County Police Department.

