Burke the Brave headed to football championship thanks to Dream on 3

The Brief Dream On 3 surprised a Sandy Springs child with a VIP trip to the College Football National Championship. The nonprofit met Burke while he was undergoing chemotherapy and worked with partners to fulfill his dream. Police, neighbors, sponsors and the Atlanta Falcons helped send Burke off in style.



A Sandy Springs boy known as "Burke the Brave" got the surprise of a lifetime when a group of visitors showed up with big news: he’s going to Miami to see the College Football National Championship.

The announcement came from Dream On 3, a nonprofit that makes sports dreams come true for children facing serious medical challenges. The group surprised Burke and his family, telling him his longtime wish to attend the championship game was finally happening.

Dream On 3 organizers said they first met Burke in the hospital while he was undergoing chemotherapy, where they delivered a dream box from sponsors. They quickly learned just how much attending the national title game meant to him and began working with his family to make it a reality.

With help from partners, including the College Football Playoff, Burke and his family are headed to Miami in style. The trip includes limousine transportation, a stay at a championship partner hotel, and VIP access throughout the weekend.

The send-off turned into a full community celebration. Officers from the Sandy Springs Police Department showed up, along with neighbors, friends, sponsors and local leaders. The Atlanta Falcons also joined in, sending Freddie Falcon and cheerleaders to help celebrate Burke’s big moment.

Burke’s family said the surprise meant more than just a trip. They credited Dream On 3 with helping keep his spirits up during treatment and giving him something powerful to look forward to. Burke himself said the experience reminded him not to give up and to keep pushing forward.

Organizers said moments like this are only possible because of community support and described the turnout as overwhelming in the best way.