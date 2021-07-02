Chateau Elan celebrates Independence Day with 'Freedom Burger'

Happy birthday America from #BurgersWithBuck!

While we don’t need a national holiday as an excuse to enjoy a great burger, we will almost certainly be enjoying one (or more) this weekend like a lot of other red-blooded Americans. Whether you are celebrating poolside, on the lake, in a restaurant, at a friend’s house, or just in your own backyard, we hope your Independence Day is full of family, fun, friends, and of course, great food.

We got an early jump on the celebration at Le Soleil poolside restaurant and bar at Chateau Elan. They have created what Chef Tim Rowland is calling the "Freedom Burger" for this weekend’s festivities.

It starts with a Wagyu Beef pattie, which in our humble opinion is always a great way to start. It is topped with cayenne pepper candied bacon, provolone cheese, tomato jam, and pink peppercorn aioli. One bite and you will notice a fantastic combination of sweet and savory with just a hint of heat. The key, the delicious accouterments don’t overpower the taste of the high-quality pattie, but rather enhance it. And while this burger would be delicious no matter where you enjoy it, there is just something extra special about enjoying it by the pool.

There’s a lot happening at Chateau Elan this holiday weekend, and the Freedom Burger is the perfect complement to pool parties, live music, and fireworks. No matter where you are celebrating this weekend, #BWB would like to wish each and every one of you a very Happy Independence Day!

For more on the special events and festivities planned for this Fourth of July weekend at Chateau Elan, click on the following link, https://events.chateauelan.com/event/fourth-of-july-weekend-spectacular/ .

For more information about Chateau Elan Winery and Resort including the location, menu, and hours of operation, go to their website, https://www.chateauelan.com . And, as always, if you have a favorite burger that you would like to see featured on Good Day Atlanta, tell me about it on https://www.facebook.com/BuckFOX5 or https://twitter.com/BuckFOX5 , and don’t forget to use the hashtag #BurgersWithBuck and/or #BWB.

