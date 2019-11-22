Burgers with Buck: Cafe West Express

Happy early Thanksgiving from #BurgersWithBuck!

We have a lot to be thankful for this year, not the least of which was celebrating #BWB #200 last week. It was an accomplishment more than four years in the making, and it was a lot of fun sharing it with you and my co-workers at Good Day Atlanta. However, after all of the indulging that went along with it, this week could not have come at a better time.

It’s become a Burgers With Buck tradition to begin the Thanksgiving celebration season, the Friday before the big day, with a turkey burger. This year, we chose the Green Burger From Café West Express in Buckhead because rumor has it, that this burger is as nutritious as it is delicious, and vice-versa. If you know owner Tammy Stokes, who is a friend of GDA and one of the healthiest people we know, you would expect this to be the case, but it was something we had to see (and taste) for ourselves.

The motto at Café West Express is ‘Eat Healthy. Be Happy. Celebrate Life.”

Their Green Burger is made with all-natural turkey packed with antioxidant-rich spinach, herbs, and spices. Then it is topped with romaine, their superfood sauce and pickles, Adding fresh jalapeno is an option. An option that Burgers With Buck definitely decided to take. It was served on a sprouted grain bun, but a gluten-free collard green wrap is also an option. In the spirit of Thanksgiving, we also enjoyed their Chipotle Sweet Potato baked fries, along with a side of their Rosemary Russet baked fries.

You guys know me and know that I have tried, featured, and enjoyed burgers of all shapes and sizes, topped with and made from a myriad of different ingredients. I hope that through my well-documented history, I have at least earned some street cred with the burger purists among us. That being said, the Green Burger at Café West Express was delicious. Did it taste like a big, greasy, classic American cheeseburger? No, but it did taste great? Yes. And there was no post big, greasy, classic American cheeseburger feeling afterward.

Advertisement

That being said, don’t worry #BWB is not changing our ways. We will continue to feature a variety of great burgers from all over the state and beyond, but if you’re in the mood for a turkey burger and trying to eat healthy, the Green Burger is a great option. And it really is good.

For more information about Café West Express including their menu, hours, and specials... go to their website, https://cafewestexpress.com/ . And, as always, if you have a favorite burger that you would like to see featured on Good Day Atlanta, tell me about it on https://www.facebook.com/BuckFOX5 or https://twitter.com/BuckFOX5, and don't forget to use the hash tag #BurgersWithBuck and/or #BWB.