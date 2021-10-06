Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until SAT 8:00 AM EDT, Clarke County, Oconee County, Clarke County
4
Flash Flood Watch
until FRI 8:00 AM EDT, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County
Flash Flood Watch
until FRI 12:00 PM EDT, Rabun County, Habersham County, Stephens County, Franklin County, Hart County, Elbert County
Special Weather Statement
until THU 8:30 PM EDT, Hall County, Jackson County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County

Buddhist juror excused from Theranos trial over religious concerns

By Evan Sernoffsky
Published 
Updated 22 hours ago
California
KTVU FOX 2

Buddhist juror excused from Theranos trial over religious concerns

A second juror on Wednesday was excused from the Theranos trial after the woman expressed religious concerns about Elizabeth Holmes being punished if she's found guilty.

SAN JOSE, Calif. - A second juror on Wednesday was excused from the Theranos trial after the woman expressed religious concerns about Elizabeth Holmes being punished if she's found guilty.

Juror No. 4 told U.S. District Court Judge Edward Davila that she wanted to speak to him about concerns with her service.

She said she was concerned she couldn't continue serving on the case because she's a Buddhist. 

"If she is found guilty and gets punishment from the government for that I feel guilty for that every day in my life," she told the judge. 

The prosecution also asked for the juror to be dismissed over her "sincerely held beliefs." The defense did not object to her being excused.

Get more updates by following KTVU's live blog on the case. 

Before she was dismissed, Davila stressed that she is not allowed to consider punishment in deliberations and must only consider the facts. 

"You may not consider punishment in anyway," he said. "That's forbidden."

Ultimately, Davila decided to replace juror No. 4 with alternate No. 2. 

The alternate told the judge that she was concerned English wasn't her first language, but Davila countered that it's very normal to be nervous in the proceeding and the jury pool is made up of a diverse background of people who speak different languages.

Juror No. 4 is the second juror to be excused from the trial. Last month, Davila dismissed juror No. 7 – a 19-year-old woman -- due to financial hardships

Holmes, the onetime Silicon Valley superstar CEO, is facing federal charges of fraud following allegations her biotech company bilked investors and patients alike.

Specifically she is charged with 10 counts of fraud and two counts of conspiracy for allegedly defrauding investors and patients.

Evan Sernoffsky is an investigative reporter for KTVU. Email Evan at evan.sernoffsky@foxtv.com and follow him on Twitter @EvanSernoffsky