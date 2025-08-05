Buckhead wellness center includes AI robotic massage experience

The Brief Pravida Health officially opened in Buckhead late last month, with a mission to become what the founders call a "high-performance, medical wellness center." Featured inside is an AI robotic massage table from Aescape, which the founders say is the only one in the state. Staffers say the massage table allows each session to be customized to the specific client, with targets including everything from basic stress reduction to deep-tissue recovery work.



There’s a good chance artificial intelligence is already becoming part of your daily work life, but professionals at a new Buckhead wellness center say AI can also be a key part of your daily downtime.

Pravida Health officially opened in Buckhead in late July, with a mission to become what the founders call a "high-performance, medical wellness center." Created by sports medicine physician Dr. Trevor Turner and investor and wellness advocate Melissa M. Proctor, Pravida currently offers services to professional and amateur athletes and "wellness seekers" from the public, ranging from medical imaging to diagnostics to esthetic treatments.

But right now, the most talked-about element inside Pravida Health is the AI robotic massage table from Aescape — which Turner says is the only one in Georgia. And yes, it’s exactly what you think it is: an AI-powered massage experience. Staffers say the massage table allows each session to be customized to the specific client, with targets including everything from basic stress reduction to deep-tissue recovery work.

With AI dominating the headlines these days, we decided to pay Pravida Health a visit on Good Day Atlanta to learn more about how the table works and what the center’s doctors say its benefits include. For more information about Pravida Health, click here — and click the video player in this article to check out our morning there.