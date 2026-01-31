Expand / Collapse search
Brookhaven police arrest teen for alleged animal cruelty caught on Twitch stream

By Jameson Moyer
Published  January 31, 2026 4:34pm EST
Brookhaven
FOX 5 Atlanta

The Brief

    • A teen rapper and Twitch streamer was arrested in Brookhaven on Friday for alleged animal cruelty.
    • Videos circulating on social media appear to show Aspen Easterling striking the dog.
    • Twitch temporarily banned Easterling's account.

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. - Brookhaven police arrested a teen rapper and Twitch streamer on Friday after videos circulating online showed her allegedly abusing a 3-month-old Maltipoo puppy. 
 

What we know:

The police department received numerous complaints about the videos allegedly showing 19-year-old Aspen Easterling, also known as Aspen Kartier, hitting the dog on a Twitch stream.

Officers searched the home in the 1000 block of Town Boulevard around 9:35 p.m., where the alleged abuse happened, and found the dog "appeared to be in good health," according to police.

Brookhaven police provided this photo of the 3-month-old Maltipoo. (Brookhaven Police Department)

Expand

Easterling was arrested and booked at the DeKalb County Jail for animal cruelty. DeKalb County Animal Control took custody of the Maltipoo.

PETA posted a clip of the viral videos on X, condemning Easterling for her actions.

In the video, Easterling appears to hit the dog multiple times and grab it by the nape of its neck.

Easterling's Twitch channel is now temporarily unavailable for violating community guidelines. 
 

What we don't know:

It is unclear if the dog will be permanently removed from Easterling's custody.

Although police said the dog appeared in good health, it is unknown whether any injuries were found.

The length of the temporary Twitch ban is pending an internal investigation.  

The Source: Information in this report comes from the Brookhaven Police Department, PETA's X account and reviewing Easterling's Twitch channel. 

