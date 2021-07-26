Britney Spears conservatorship: Court documents reveal singer's choice on father's replacement, TMZ reports

Britney Spears has reportedly figured out who she'd like to have as her father's replacement in the conservatorship.

According to a report from TMZ, the singer and her lawyer filed documents requesting that Jason Rubin be named as conservator of Spears' estate. TMZ reports Rubin is a "CPA with lots of credentials" and is expected to handle Spears' contracts and other business deals.

However, all this is only possible if a judge grants the singer's request to remove her father Jamie Spears as conservator of her estate.

Monday's development comes as a hearing was held for Britney Spears' conservatorship.

The singer had called the conservatorship abusive and revealed during a June 2021 hearing that she is considering suing her family.

Britney Spears had been in the conservatorship for about 13 years. Her father has been a co-conservator for Britney after the pop superstar suffered a mental-health crisis in 2008.

The conservatorship gives Jamie control of Britney's estate.