Britney Spears conservatorship: Court documents reveal singer's choice on father's replacement, TMZ reports

By KJ Hiramoto
Published 
Entertainment
FOX 5 Atlanta

Britney Spears' lawyer officially petitions to remove father from conservatorship

LOS ANGELES - Britney Spears has reportedly figured out who she'd like to have as her father's replacement in the conservatorship.

According to a report from TMZ, the singer and her lawyer filed documents requesting that Jason Rubin be named as conservator of Spears' estate. TMZ reports Rubin is a "CPA with lots of credentials" and is expected to handle Spears' contracts and other business deals.

However, all this is only possible if a judge grants the singer's request to remove her father Jamie Spears as conservator of her estate.

Monday's development comes as a hearing was held for Britney Spears' conservatorship.

Another hearing on tap in Britney Spears conservatorship case

Another hearing is scheduled Monday in the Britney Spears conservatorship, possibly to finalize her personal conservator's request for compensation for protection in the wake of the singer's June 23 comments, when she lashed out at the conservatorship and most of the people involved with it, especially her father.

The singer had called the conservatorship abusive and revealed during a June 2021 hearing that she is considering suing her family.

Britney Spears had been in the conservatorship for about 13 years. Her father has been a co-conservator for Britney after the pop superstar suffered a mental-health crisis in 2008. 

The conservatorship gives Jamie control of Britney's estate.