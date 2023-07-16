Braves fans make history with Truist Park turnout

article

Truist Park has set a new record for 2023.

More than 43,000 fans packed out the stands during Saturday night's game between the Atlanta Braves and the Chicago White Sox.

It was the largest crowd the park has seen since before the COVID-19 pandemic and the third-largest crowd in Truist Park history.

Unfortunately for the fans, the White Sox beat the Braves 6-5 by holding on to their lead in the ninth inning.

Ronald Acuña Jr. had three hits, including two home runs, and drove in three runs for Atlanta. With Chicago leading 6-4, Acuña led off the ninth with his second homer, a drive to right field off Kendall Graveman.

Ozzie Albies singled and stole second before Graveman struck out Austin Riley. Albies took third on Matt Olson’s single and Sean Murphy hit a game-ending, broken-bat double-play grounder to shortstop Tim Anderson.

Following the Braves’ first home loss since June 11 against Washington, they head into Sunday trying to extend a streak of 11 consecutive series wins.

The game was the Braves' 32nd sellout of the season.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.