Body of boy who drowned pulled from Carroll County lake, deputies say

The body of a boy who drowned while kayaking on a private Bowdon lake has been recovered Tuesday.

Deputies with the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office and firefighters with the Carroll County Fire Rescue spent the afternoon trying to locate the boy at a lake between Lovern Mill Road and Turner Road

Deputies say the boy was kayaking on the lake when he went under and never resurfaced.

"We are humbled by the assistance of all those involved in this operation and ask the public to pray for the safety of those working the recovery efforts and for the family of the victim," the sheriff’s office wrote on its Facebook page.

The name of the boy has not been released.