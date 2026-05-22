Boy, 14, charged with murder after shooting Monroe woman: police
MONROE, Ga. - A 14-year-old boy is facing a felony murder charge as an adult following a dispute with another teen that left a 40-year-old Monroe woman dead.
Dispute leads to fatal shooting
What we know:
City of Monroe Police Department officers responded to a residence on Magnolia Terrace at approximately 2:32 p.m. on May 16 after receiving reports of a dispute involving juveniles. During the encounter, 40-year-old Monroe resident Lakisey Branch was shot in the leg. She was immediately taken by helicopter to a hospital in the Athens area for emergency medical treatment.
Four days after the shooting, Branch succumbed to her injuries and passed away on May 20, investigators said.
Teen being charged as an adult
Monroe Police officers quickly located the 14-year-old male suspect and took him into custody on the same day as the incident. Following Branch's death, the teen is being charged as an adult with a long list of severe offenses:
- Felony murder
- Aggravated assault
- Aggravated battery
- Tampering with evidence
- Possession of a firearm by a person under the age of 18
- Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony
- Two counts of cruelty to children in the first degree
What we don't know:
Police have not released the name of the teen. They were being held at the Rockdale Youth Detention Center.
The Source: The information in this story was obtained directly from an official investigative brief and case update provided by the City of Monroe Police Department.