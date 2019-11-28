Borderline owners announce plans to open new bar in Agoura Hills

article

A year after the deadly mass shooting at the Borderline Bar & Grill, its owners have announced plans to reopen the establishment at a new location in Agoura Hills.

The announcement was made public on Thanksgiving Day via a video owners Troy Hill and Brian Hynes shared online.

The new bar will be called ‘BL Dancehall & Saloon’. An opening date was not announced. The new location will be 29020 Agoura Rd, Agoura Hills, CA 91301

“We are bringing everything back that made the actual borderline home feel like home. We are bringing everything as far as the neons, the dance floor, we’re actually going to be building a new dance floor, pool tables, you name it,” said Hill.

Hill and Hynes say the new bar will feature a custom built dance floor, state of the art sound and lighting system, a patio, stage for live performances as well as a game room.

“While the construction and reopening process continues at 99 Rolling Oaks Dr. in Thousand Oaks we have decided to open in a brand new beautiful venue in Agoura Hills owned and operated by the Borderline owners and staff to provide you all with a place we can all call home during the long rebuilding process of The Borderline Bar & Grill,” the new website read.

