Bookhaven’s top restaurants team up for 'Taste'-y event

The Brief This year’s Taste Brookhaven will take over Brookhaven City Centre next Thursday, October 1st, filling the venue with food from more than a dozen of the city’s top restaurants. The event serves two missions at the same time: first, showcasing the city’s dynamic culinary scene, and second, raising money for Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta. General Admission tickets are $125 and include tastings from the participating restaurants, cocktails and mocktails, and live entertainment.



We’re less than a week away from the most delicious night of the year in Brookhaven!

This year’s Taste Brookhaven will take over Brookhaven City Centre next Thursday, October 1st, filling the venue with food from more than a dozen of the city’s top restaurants. Presented by Explore Brookhaven, the event serves two missions at the same time: first, showcasing the city’s dynamic culinary scene, and second, raising money for Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta.

Here’s how it works: General Admission tickets are $125 and include tastings from the participating restaurants, cocktails and mocktails, and live entertainment. VIP Admission (for $250) gets you access to an early rooftop cocktail hour and also includes complimentary valet parking. General Admission hours are 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. (the VIP cocktail hour begins at 5:30 p.m.), and Brookhaven City Centre is located at 4001 Peachtree Road Northeast.

Even though we’re still a few days away from the big event, we couldn’t wait to get a first "taste" of this magical night. Click the video player in this article to check out our exclusive onsite preview of Taste Brookhaven 2026 – and click here for ticket information.