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Bookhaven’s top restaurants team up for 'Taste'-y event

By
FOX 5 Atlanta
Good Day Atlanta
Published September 25, 2026 11:08 AM EDT
Published September 25, 2026 11:08 AM EDT
Taste Brookhaven brings big flavors to City Hall
Taste Brookhaven brings big flavors to City Hall

Taste Brookhaven brings big flavors to City Hall

Taste Brookhaven returns Oct. 1 with unlimited food and drinks from 16 local restaurants, plus cocktails, mocktails and live music at Brookhaven City Hall. VIP guests will also receive rooftop access, a full bar and gift bag. Proceeds benefit Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta’s Strong4Life program.

The Brief

    • This year’s Taste Brookhaven will take over Brookhaven City Centre next Thursday, October 1st, filling the venue with food from more than a dozen of the city’s top restaurants.
    • The event serves two missions at the same time: first, showcasing the city’s dynamic culinary scene, and second, raising money for Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta.
    • General Admission tickets are $125 and include tastings from the participating restaurants, cocktails and mocktails, and live entertainment.

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. - We’re less than a week away from the most delicious night of the year in Brookhaven!

This year’s Taste Brookhaven will take over Brookhaven City Centre next Thursday, October 1st, filling the venue with food from more than a dozen of the city’s top restaurants. Presented by Explore Brookhaven, the event serves two missions at the same time: first, showcasing the city’s dynamic culinary scene, and second, raising money for Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta.

Here’s how it works: General Admission tickets are $125 and include tastings from the participating restaurants, cocktails and mocktails, and live entertainment. VIP Admission (for $250) gets you access to an early rooftop cocktail hour and also includes complimentary valet parking. General Admission hours are 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. (the VIP cocktail hour begins at 5:30 p.m.), and Brookhaven City Centre is located at 4001 Peachtree Road Northeast.

Fox Bros. serves up a Taste Brookhaven preview
Fox Bros. serves up a Taste Brookhaven preview

Fox Bros. serves up a Taste Brookhaven preview

Fox Bros. Bar-B-Q previews its chopped brisket tostada ahead of Taste Brookhaven on Oct. 1 at Brookhaven City Hall. The fundraiser for Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta will feature food and drinks from 16 restaurants, with general admission running from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. for $125 and VIP tickets offering early entry, rooftop access and a full bar.

Even though we’re still a few days away from the big event, we couldn’t wait to get a first "taste" of this magical night. Click the video player in this article to check out our exclusive onsite preview of Taste Brookhaven 2026 – and click here for ticket information.

The Source: Information for this story comes from a press release provided by Taste Brookhaven and original reporting by Good Day Atlanta's Paul Milliken.

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