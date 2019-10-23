Bond denied for man accused of shooting 13-month-old in hand

A man accused of shooting a 13-month-old girl in the hand will remain in jail.

A judge denied bond for Marcell Mayfield during a hearing on Wednesday.

Atlanta police said Mayfield shot the little girl earlier this month after a road rage incident.

Officials said it happened when a pickup truck the girl and her mother were in accidentally hit another car.

Police have charged Mayfield with aggravated assault with intent to murder, aggravated battery, and possession of a firearm.

Advertisement

RELATED: Arrest made after 13-month-old baby shot in Atlanta