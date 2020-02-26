Bomb squad clears suspicious package at Fulton County courthouse
ATLANTA - The Atlanta Police bomb squad has cleared a suspicious package found at the Fulton County Courthouse.
Officials say the package was found inside the courthouse.
After investigating the package, Atlanta police say the package was cleared by the bomb squad.
Traffic in the area surrounding the building was rerouted as the Bomb Squad works. Officers are working to reopen the roads.
The streets impacted are Pryor Street, Mitchell Street, and Peachtree Street.