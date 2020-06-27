Boil Water Advisory lifted for Atlanta after large water main break

A Boil Water Advisory for the city of Atlanta and all other impacted areas was lifted shortly before 8:30 p.m. Sunday, the Department of Watershed Management confirmed.

The advisory was issued for the city of Atlanta following a large water main break on the campus of Georgia Tech Saturday afternoon, officials said.

In a statement sent to FOX 5, the Department of Watershed Management said, " Sampling has confirmed there was no contamination of the public water system. Water may be used for all purposes without boiling. The Georgia Environmental Protection Division has been notified."

DWM said the large 36" main break was at Ferst Dr NW and Hemphill Ave NW., which interrupted service at the Hemphill Electric Pumping Station. They said the Hemphill service area experienced low or no water pressure.

Video taken by people in the area showed gallons of water coming up from the ground and spilling out onto area roads.

Advertisement

A number of FOX 5 viewers who lived on the east side of the city reported they had no water.

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms tweeted Saturday there were problems throughout the city and that crews were working to repair the issue.

The lifted Boil Water Advisory has also been lifted for parts of South Fulton County, Union City, Fairburn, and Chattahoocee that were also impacted by the water main break.

DWM said repairs to the water main remain on-going, but pressures are normal throughout the system as of Sunday.